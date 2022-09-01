Digilence Announces Expansion of the Digilence Cloud and Digital Intelligence to Power the Digital Firm®

Top 400 Accounting firms to benefit from all-in-one no-code digital solution via the Digilence Cloud to automate and transform accounting firm operations.

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlanta-based Digilence, LLC which provides digital intelligence for accounting firms, has announced an expanded offering of digital solutions combining cloud integration, cloud automation, and cloud applications in a single subscription platform, tailored specifically for accounting firms. The Digilence Cloud delivers off-the-shelf integrations and automations to Power the Digital Firm and digitize inefficient processes across tax, audit, and the client engagement lifecycle for top 400 accounting firms.

Accounting firms are struggling to find talent and enable productivity. A new generation of digital solutions leverages cloud integrations and API technology to enable new opportunities for automating time-consuming manual processes that exist across the many systems that firms use.

In response to this changing market landscape, firms need to re-think the entire accounting, compliance, and engagement process from a digital-first perspective and progress toward a digital firm. Firm leaders must Think Digital First® to embrace the mindset for change and the ability to leverage technology throughout the firm. To achieve that at scale, firms need a best of breed platform – pre-built and tailored to the accounting domain – across the following:

Cloud Integration – Connecting and consolidating the ecosystem of tools and data across the firm Cloud Automation – Proven and tailored cloud services leveraging AI, ML and intelligent document processing (IDP) to automate processes and turn documents into data Cloud Applications – An all-in-on digital-first application suite to transform the user experience for the firm and for clients

The Digilence Cloud combines these capabilities into a single SaaS platform to digitize the profession, create capacity for growth and to Power the Digital Firm.

The latest version of the Digilence Cloud includes an integration Platform-as-a-Service ("PaaS") to embed 3rd-party integration APIs into a suite of SaaS products to help firms automate processes, be more productive, and add more value to client engagements. For example, Digilence has partnered with Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and joined the CCH Axcess Marketplace to deliver digital intelligence solutions that are highly integrated across the CCH Axcess product suite.

"Joining the CCH Axcess Marketplace is exemplary of our mandate to 'Power the Digital Firm' and to streamline access to the Digilence Cloud for the broad base of CCH users," said Loren Eckart, Co-Founder of Digilence. "The growing list of joint Digilence-CCH customers will now have more ways to digitize their practice and accelerate their path to become a digital firm."

Digilence is aggressively launching cloud connectors to most of the leading tax and accounting systems across compliance, CRM, practice management, engagement management, workflow, and document management.

About Digilence:

Digilence (digital intelligence for accounting firms) Powers the Digital Firm with a suite of AI-infused SaaS solutions to digitize inefficient and repetitive processes across audit, tax, client accounting and other back-office functions for accounting firms.

CONTACT:

Loren Eckart

(404) 530-9520

[email protected]

SOURCE Digilence