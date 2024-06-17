DigiLens Transforms Enterprise and Industrial Work in Collaboration with Google Cloud

Streamlining operations and empowering workers with DigiLens ARGO™ and Google's Gemini models through the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiLens Inc., a leading nanotechnology innovator in waveguide display technologies and XR smartglasses, announces ARGO™, one of the first all-in-one true AR smartglasses, is powered by Google's Gemini models. Leveraging Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and built on the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform, ARGO™ integrated with Google's Gemini models is set to redefine the future of work by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge AR and AI technology into daily operations for enterprise and lite-industrial workers.

A cornerstone of ARGO™'s innovation is its integration with sophisticated AI agents. These AI assistants are designed to quickly process multimodal information, reason about the context, and respond to queries at a conversational pace. Google's Gemini models combine multiple forms of data and context, enabling it to understand and generate conversational text with remarkable accuracy and relevance. This makes it an ideal companion for ARGO™, as it ensures that users receive precise and contextually appropriate information in real time, enhancing the user experience and operational efficiency.

Natural User Interactions on ARGO™ with AI

In the evolving AR/XR wearables landscape, the need for natural user interaction is paramount. Unlike traditional devices with touchscreens and keyboards, ARGO™ leverages advanced voice interaction capabilities powered by Gemini models to make the user experience as intuitive and intelligent as possible. Instead of using predefined voice commands, ARGO™ can respond to a wide range of conversational languages. This shift in interaction methods is critical for enhancing productivity and engagement in various use cases.

Spatial Perception and Awareness

The AI-enabled ARGO ™ uses flexible, natural language models from Google's Gemini models, along with its integrated array of sensors — such as spatial camera, full IMU, integrated GNSS radio, and microphones — to become spatially aware of each task at hand. Along with giving each user command and control capability, the AI-powered ARGO™ device uses its "senses" to become acutely aware of the operator's surroundings, intent, and work. This enables relevant instructions or tasks to be AR overlayed right into the reality of the work via holographically augmented objects on top of real-world images. This fusion of AR and AI on DigiLens ARGO™ smartglasses powered by Google Cloud's AI capabilities will enhance things like navigation aids, retail experiences, work manuals, and even specialized tasks such as surgical procedures. Through AR, operators can even access visual representations of AI-driven analyses and insights of their real-world environment, making complex data more accessible and understandable.

"Today's workers demand modern, people-first tools that help them perform at their optimal level. ARGO™ and Google Cloud meet that demand and provide a platform for the deployment and optimization of responsible AI integration into the workplace," says Nima Shams, DigiLens GM & VP of Product. "DigiLens and Google Cloud joining forces will help workers become significantly more productive, collaborative, and creative. Google Cloud's AI and DigiLens' AR platforms will revolutionize how work will be done."

"Generative AI is fundamentally changing how many businesses operate, fueling a new era of growth that can benefit virtually every area of an organization," said Christoph Wertz, Head of Customer Engineering for Western States and Silicon Valley at Google Cloud. "By utilizing Google Cloud's leading GenAI capabilities, DigiLens can help customers unlock new insights that help them improve operations and be more productive."

As the world's first true AR- and AI-powered smartglasses, DigiLens' ARGO™ remains at the forefront of technological advancements, continually improving the user experience. Through AI innovation, DigiLens in collaboration with Google Cloud empowers sustained efficiency and productivity enhancements for workers.

DigiLens will demonstrate ARGO's™ new gen AI capabilities during the Augmented World Expo on June 18-20 in Long Beach, California. Stop by Booth 427 to see a demo.

