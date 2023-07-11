Digilock Debuts Hardwired Keyless Lock Solution

New Pivot™ system delivers Digilock innovation and reliability to facilities that prefer or require hardwired installations

PETALUMA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digilock has announced the launch of Pivot™, hardwired built-in locks for new stationary furniture installations. Recognized as the global leader in storage security, Digilock brings its keyless lock experience to facilities requiring a hardwired power and data source for its permanent fixtures.

Pivot is the ideal option for facilities that prefer or require hardwired storage security. Pivot locks are available pre-installed in stationary lockers and office furniture, custom fit to your permanent storage security needs.

Pivot Smart Locks are networked locks that operate with proprietary DigiLink® software to provide anytime, anywhere management from the Cloud. The new hardwired solution allows customers to manage Pivot from the same platform as their wire-free Digilock Smart Locks. Users will be able to choose RFID, Digital Keypad or Mobile ID access, Shared or Assigned Use functionality, and new options that allow Reservation and Parcel Pickup Use.

Additionally, all Pivot locks come with internal USB ports for charging devices, interior LED lights to illuminate the storage area, and external LED lights to indicate usage status. Built for longevity of use, Pivot uniquely features an all-metal internal lock.

"Digilock is always looking for innovative ways to serve more customer needs," says Julie Advocate, Executive Vice President of Digilock. "Pivot lets us provide a comprehensive solution for the segment of users and facilities that prefer or perhaps require hardwired storage security. We can offer these new capabilities with Digilock reliability, ease-of-use, and customer support already built in. All Digilock Smart Locks can be managed with the same DigiLink cloud management software."

Digilock has a long history of working directly with architects, designers, furniture manufacturers, and distributors to create integrated storage security solutions. According to Advocate, these partnerships provide an advantage as the company expands its offerings to built-in hardwired installations. Among the expected customers for Pivot are workplace, healthcare, and government facilities, which operate a variety of secure storage applications and may have mandates requiring a hardwired power source.

"Customers know that if they need a keyless lock solution, Digilock will have the best answer," adds Advocate. "Pivot is the latest extension of that promise."

To learn more about Digilock, visit www.digilock.com

About Digilock

Founded in Northern California in 1981, Digilock is recognized as the global leader in keyless lock solutions, delivering more than 40 years of proven performance and pioneering 290 utility and design patents. As storage security has evolved, Digilock has maintained its original mission to provide smarter solutions, simplified security, and unparalleled consumer support. Digilock is a privately-owned U.S. company offering a full line of products overseen by our in-house engineering team and company-owned manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE Digilock