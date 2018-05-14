Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®

The SmartLabel program was developed by the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) and the Food Marketing Institute, collectively called the Trading Partner Alliance (TPA), to give consumers a way to digitally access more detailed product information than could fit on a package. The free SmartLabel app now incorporates the Digimarc Mobile SDK, providing the ability to scan product packages enhanced with Digimarc Barcode.

"The addition of Digimarc scanning within the SmartLabel app adds capability to connect consumers to detailed product landing pages with expanded information beyond what's typically available on product packaging," said Jim Flannery, senior executive vice president, GMA. "As manufacturers and retailers of consumer goods continue to adopt SmartLabel we will continue to leverage new and emerging technology, enabling consumers to access the information however that consumer wants to do so. The Digimarc SmartLabel offering will help to grow consumer access and enhance the way retailers and brands can deliver greater product transparency."

Digimarc has been an active participant in the SmartLabel program for more than two years as the initiative has significantly expanded. As the program gears up for public promotion, brands and retailers looking to unlock the potential of SmartLabel can now tap the added benefits of Digimarc Barcode for packaging. Digimarc Barcode can be unobtrusively applied across the entire package, creating a mobile connection for consumers to access SmartLabel information or brand-generated product information. Digimarc Barcode takes it a step further by also providing a solution that leads to easier checkout and greater supply chain efficiencies.

"Digimarc Barcode seamlessly integrates product transparency information from SmartLabel without the need for visible codes that impact package aesthetics," said Paul Schaut, chief executive officer, Label Insight, the industry standard for data-powered transparency. "We are pleased to partner with Digimarc to provide a comprehensive approach for brands and retailers alike."

"Digimarc is excited to support the SmartLabel program and offer a new way to deliver SmartLabel content through Digimarc Barcode for packaging," said Larry Logan, chief evangelist, Digimarc. "Our platform offers an opportunity, not just to deliver product transparency, but to futureproof products with an advanced barcode that offers benefits across the entire package journey, from manufacturing to in-store and beyond."

For more information on Digimarc's SmartLabel offering click here.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images, and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, central banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-announces-support-for-smartlabel-300647823.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

