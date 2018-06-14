Digimarc Cited in Gartner "Cool Vendors in Transforming Multichannel to Unified Retail Commerce" Report

According to Gartner's report, "The connected brick-and-mortar store is a critical component in a retailer's ecosystem for offering customers a unique converged physical and digital experience," and in order "to delight customers, retailers will have to utilize digital technologies to anticipate and efficiently meet their needs."

Digimarc Barcode is repeated multiple times across the surface of a package or label, providing retail barcode scanners and mobile devices with a larger and more reliable scanning surface than a traditional barcode can deliver. It is also a technology option for brands enrolling in the SmartLabel® product transparency initiative.

"It's gratifying to see us cited in the Gartner Cool Vendors report for our industry-leading innovation," said Heidi Dethloff, vice president of marketing at Digimarc. "Digimarc Barcode is a crucial element in personalizing and expediting the traditional retail experience, and we are seeing major momentum in the tech industry. We recently announced a partnership with Microsoft, who integrated our scanning technology into Windows 10® OS, which will enable retailers to operate with greater efficiency while offering easily accessible and transparent information to consumers."

Gartner clients and subscribers can view the May 2018 "Cool Vendors in Transforming Multichannel to Unified Retail Commerce" report by Joanne Joliet and Kelsie Marian at https://www.gartner.com/doc/3873632/cool-vendors-transforming-multichannel-unified.

Analyst Recognition

Disclaimer:

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images, and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, central banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.

