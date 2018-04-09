Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair

BEAVERTON, Ore. and LONDON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- London Book Fair
WHAT:
Digimarc Guardian, a leading provider of anti-piracy technology for publishers, has unveiled its new Guardian Site Impact Score to help publishers accurately determine the impact level of pirate sites and deploy the correct enforcement action, such as issuing take-down notices. Digimarc is exhibiting (Stand 3B57) and will be demonstrating how to use the Site Impact Score within its Digimarc Guardian Piracy Intelligence software. The solution provides actionable intelligence on piracy activity, a clear way for publishers to create a digital strategy and demonstrate commitment to their authors.
WHEN:
April 10 – 12, 2018
WHERE:
Olympia London, Stand RT3B57, London, United Kingdom
WHO:
Several members of the Digimarc Guardian team will be in attendance, including Devon Weston, director of market development.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images, and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, central banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.
