Digimarc Highlights Benefits of Digital Packaging at Four Industry Conferences in June

Digimarc Corporation

16:00 ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, will be participating at Active & Intelligent Packaging Summit Americas, GS1 Connect, GS1 Germany Innovation Day and EskoWorld in June. The company will showcase its latest partnerships and solutions for retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers at the following events:

  • Active & Intelligent Packaging Summit Americas June 4-5, 2018 | Jersey City, NJ
    Chief Evangelist Larry Logan will speak on June 5 at 2:30 p.m. on the benefits and features of connected packaging.
  • GS1 ConnectJune 5-7, 2018 | Phoenix, AZ | Booth #35
    Heidi Dethloff, VP of Marketing, will speak on June 5 at 1:30 p.m. about the recent innovations made in barcode technology that help remove friction at every stage of the value chain, from warehouse to retail.
  • EskoWorldJune 5-8, 2018 | San Antonio, TX | Booth #6
    Digimarc will have a booth presence (Booth #6) in the PartnerZone at the 2018 EskoWorld conference, showcasing Digimarc Barcode and how it improves retail operational efficiency, customer engagement and overall store operations.
  • GS1 Germany Innovation DayJune 16, 2018 | Cologne, Germany
    The Digimarc European team will be hosting a workshop from 1:30pm to 2:30pm on the topic: "Supermarket of the Future - New Technologies at the POS."

For a full listing of upcoming Digimarc events, visit the Digimarc website.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images, and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, central banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.

 

