Digimarc Participates in Procter & Gamble's HolyGrail 2.0 Pavilion Session at World Economic Forum

WHAT:

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will be participating in Procter & Gamble's HolyGrail 2.0 Pavilion Session at the World Economic Forum. This special, one-hour session will focus on how intelligent packages could improve plastic packaging sorting, meet consumer and government demands, and help keep post-consumer recycled plastic materials out of landfills or incineration. Demonstrations will show how digital watermark technology can enable intelligent packaging and intelligent sorting. Leaders from consumer brands, retailers, government and media will be in attendance with the goal to continue to educate key stakeholders on the role digital watermark technology can play in the circular economy.