Digimarc Platform Innovations Showcased at Industry Events

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will be participating in a number of premier industry events throughout the first half of 2020, showcasing the broad benefits of the Digimarc Platform, including improved retail operational efficiencies, food waste reduction and better sorting of plastic waste. Digimarc will be at the following events:

EuroShop 2020 – February 16-20 | Düsseldorf, Germany | Hall 6, Booth #G24

Digimarc is a co-exhibitor of Microsoft Deutschland GmbH, showcasing the Digimarc Platform solutions for retail, including:

Plastics Recycling Conference – February 17-19 | Nashville, TN

Larry Logan , Digimarc Chief Evangelist, will be speaking in the Association of Plastic Recyclers' (APR) Technical Forum and Recycling Showcase on February 18 at 1:30 p.m. Joining leaders from PACCOR Packaging, Multi-Color Corporation, TOMRA Sorting and Berry Global, the panel discussion will highlight innovative ideas to advance the recycling of plastics, including watermarking technology that offers the potential to more accurately identify plastics and other recyclables.





Matthew Okin , Digimarc Packaging Design Director, will be joined by Dan Thompson , Founder and CEO of Italic Press Inc., during a panel discussion on "The Power of Personalization" at 11:40 a.m. The panel will highlight how brands in 2020 will look to be valuable, relevant and helpful while differentiating themselves with personalization and customization.





Digimarc will showcase various applications of the Digimarc Platform for retail, including Digimarc Barcode for Fresh Product Labels, in its booth at Japan's largest and most influential retail technology trade show.





Digimarc will be leading a session on March 13 at 5 p.m. titled, "The 'Digital Passport' that Can Revolutionize Plastic Sorting Techniques," highlighting how digital watermarking can provide a digital passport for plastic packaging to redirect plastic back into the manufacturing stream and aid in the transition to a circular economy.





Digimarc Platform Evangelist Jay Sperry will lead a discussion entitled, "The Digital Printing Advantage: Serialized Barcodes to Reduce Impact of Recalls," on May 13 at 9 a.m. , where he will discuss how serialized packaging and labels can help brands reduce product waste, promote sustainability and save money.





Digimarc Chief Evangelist Larry Logan , and Nico van de Walle , Product & Circular Economy Manager at Verstraete IML, will lead a discussion on "The HolyGrail 2.0 Project – Intelligent Sorting Through Digital Watermarks," on June 4 at 3:45 p.m.





Digimarc is a sponsor of this workshop-style event designed to support the Fourth Industrial Revolution of US agriculture through digital technologies and is aimed at farmers, indoor growers, cooperatives, retailers, distributors, agtech companies and other industry stakeholders.

The Digimarc Platform, featuring Digimarc Barcode, enables an ecosystem of connected devices, such as smartphones, retail barcode scanners and inspection systems to reliably and efficiently scan content of all kinds. The Platform enables a number of benefits, including the reduction of plastic waste, increased efficiencies across supply chains, the protection and authenticity of products or content, improved retail operations and enhanced consumer engagement.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

