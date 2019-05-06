Digimarc Quality Management System Improvements Target Print Industry Professionals

BEAVERTON, Ore. and NEW ORLEANS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, has introduced a comprehensive Digimarc Quality Management System (QMS) to assess quality and data validation of Digimarc Barcode throughout the print production workflow.

Announced at INFOFLEX 2019, the premier trade show for flexographic printing technologies, the system includes quality control software, online training resources and technical specifications that enable printers to assure clients that product packaging featuring Digimarc Barcode will scan accurately with retail barcode scanners. The quality management system makes it fast and easy for premedia agencies and printers to get educated about Digimarc Barcode, and to assess and assure its successful performance.

Digimarc Verify Software

The core of the QMS is Digimarc Verify - Desktop software for macOS and Windows-based PCs. The latest version of Digimarc Verify - Desktop produces a report with validation points, which are a series of color-coded markers that clearly indicate the presence and location of Digimarc Barcode within color separations for enhanced packaging artwork. The new feature increases the accuracy of the free Digimarc Verify - Mobile app (iOS/Android), a required tool for quick spot checks on press to ensure there is not a data mismatch in a printed project. Validation points guide press operators to focus a smartphone camera on contract proofs and print samples to confirm that the encoded data – including Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) – match as expected with both Digimarc Barcode and traditional UPC or EAN barcodes.

"Digimarc Verify software, along with the Verify mobile app, provides a means to seamlessly integrate data validation checks into both the premedia and packaging print processes to ensure that we—and the printers we serve—deliver connected packaging containing the correct information for consumer brands," said Guneri Tugcu, print product manager at Schawk Julich Team Germany, a leading premedia services provider and SGK Group company. "It's crucial that we get every job right, and Digimarc software is simple to use and saves us time."

A Commitment to Quality

These tools represent the latest in a series of infrastructure improvements by Digimarc over the past year, adding more quality assurance tools to its multisided platform for automatic identification of digitally-enhanced media and objects.

The Digimarc QMS is not limited to tools for data validation on press. Digimarc Verify also offers powerful features for premedia agencies during the print file preparation, or "preflight," process, including Digimarc Verify – Workflows a scripted application built specifically for Esko packaging workflows.

"By using the Digimarc Quality Management System, print industry professionals can ensure the accuracy and performance of Digimarc Barcode for connected product packaging," said Scott Wilcox, vice president of client services at Digimarc and a premedia industry veteran. "Digimarc Verify software makes quality control fast and easy for press operators, enabling them to know with certainty that the job was produced correctly."

Training & Technical Specifications

Digimarc provides the Center of Digimarc Education (CODE), a free online learning system featuring an interactive curriculum about working with Digimarc Barcode. The web-based courses, videos and materials outline file preparation best practices and quality control considerations for print production. These training resources benefit premedia agencies and printers by offering fast, five-minute online courses that optimize the time dedicated to continuing education. CODE also helps printers and premedia agencies quickly educate sales and technical support teams before engaging clients, and simplifies access to Digimarc support documents in a single online source.

Additionally, Digimarc has developed a set of technical specifications and application guidelines detailing important Digimarc Barcode parameters and best practices for high performance. The specifications and guidelines enable companies using Digimarc Barcode to quickly understand the requirements for producing high quality Digimarc-enhanced packaging.

Commercial print industry professionals may access Digimarc Verify - Desktop software at digimarc.com/quality, download the free Digimarc Verify - Mobile app at digimarc.com/verify and access free courses at code.digimarc.com. Detailed information about printing with Digimarc Barcode is available at digimarc.com/printers.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Intuitive Computing Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. Its Platform is used by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

