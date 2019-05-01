Digimarc Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $5.7 million compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in revenue was due to higher service and Digimarc Barcode revenue partially offset by lower Digimarc Guardian revenue.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $12.2 million compared to $11.8 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to compensation adjustments for our employees.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $8.7 million compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increased operating loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher revenue.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $8.5 million or $(0.74) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.1 million or $(0.72) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $37.5 million, compared to $43.7 million at December 31, 2018.

Conference Call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, May 1, 2019) to discuss these results, as well as provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to listen to the call via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 96755403

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 949-574-3860.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

Forward-looking Statements

With the exception of historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and/or regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are set forth in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three-Month Information

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018 Revenue:





Service $ 3,635

$ 3,507 Subscription 1,563

1,578 License 462

528 Total revenue 5,660

5,613







Cost of revenue:





Service 1,531

1,563 Subscription 445

482 License 158

140 Total cost of revenue 2,134

2,185







Gross profit:





Service 2,104

1,944 Subscription 1,118

1,096 License 304

388 Total gross profit 3,526

3,428







Gross margin:





Service 58%

55% Subscription 72%

69% License 66%

73% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue 62%

61%







Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing 4,950

4,887 Research, development and engineering 4,038

3,947 General and administrative 2,852

2,632 Intellectual property 358

315 Total operating expenses 12,198

11,781







Operating loss (8,672)

(8,353)







Other income, net 237

252







Loss before income taxes (8,435)

(8,101)







Provision for income taxes (28)

(11) Net loss $ (8,463)

$ (8,112)







Earnings (loss) per common share:





Loss per common share - basic $ (0.74)

$ (0.72) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.74)

$ (0.72) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,487

11,266 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,487

11,266

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 24,275

$ 27,278 Marketable securities (1) 13,193

16,378 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,727

3,888 Other current assets 2,026

2,100 Total current assets 43,221

49,644 Property and equipment, net 3,808

3,955 Intangibles, net 6,649

6,649 Goodwill 1,114

1,114 Other assets 3,167

425 Total assets $ 57,959

$ 61,787







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 2,337

$ 1,092 Deferred revenue 2,700

3,226 Total current liabilities 5,037

4,318 Lease liability and other long-term liabilities 3,079

854 Total liabilities 8,116

5,172







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock 50

50 Common stock 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 164,119

162,428 Accumulated deficit (114,338)

(105,875) Total shareholders' equity 49,843

56,615







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,959

$ 61,787

















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short-term marketable securities was $37,468 and $43,656 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)









Three-Month Information

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (8,463)

$ (8,112) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment 357

380 Amortization and write-off of intangibles 180

146 Stock-based compensation 2,037

1,671 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable 161

2,614 Other current assets 74

304 Other assets (33)

44 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 800

(386) Deferred revenue (393)

(219) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities (174)

(34) Net cash used in operating activities (5,454)

(3,592)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (194)

(302) Capitalized patent costs (153)

(208) Maturity of marketable securities 6,744

18,657 Purchase of marketable securities (3,559)

(6,961) Net cash provided by investing activities 2,838

11,186







Cash flows from financing activities:





Exercise of stock options 99

560 Purchase of common stock (486)

(528) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (387)

32







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ (3,003)

$ 7,626















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 43,656

67,738 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 37,468

63,668 (2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ (6,188)

$ (4,070)

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

