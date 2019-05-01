Digimarc Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BEAVERTON, Ore., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $5.7 million compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in revenue was due to higher service and Digimarc Barcode revenue partially offset by lower Digimarc Guardian revenue.
Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $12.2 million compared to $11.8 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to compensation adjustments for our employees.
Operating loss for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $8.7 million compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increased operating loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher revenue.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $8.5 million or $(0.74) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.1 million or $(0.72) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.
At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $37.5 million, compared to $43.7 million at December 31, 2018.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.
Forward-looking Statements
With the exception of historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and/or regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are set forth in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
|
Digimarc Corporation
|
Consolidated Income Statement Information
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three-Month Information
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Service
|
$ 3,635
|
$ 3,507
|
Subscription
|
1,563
|
1,578
|
License
|
462
|
528
|
Total revenue
|
5,660
|
5,613
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Service
|
1,531
|
1,563
|
Subscription
|
445
|
482
|
License
|
158
|
140
|
Total cost of revenue
|
2,134
|
2,185
|
Gross profit:
|
Service
|
2,104
|
1,944
|
Subscription
|
1,118
|
1,096
|
License
|
304
|
388
|
Total gross profit
|
3,526
|
3,428
|
Gross margin:
|
Service
|
58%
|
55%
|
Subscription
|
72%
|
69%
|
License
|
66%
|
73%
|
Percentage of gross profit to total revenue
|
62%
|
61%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
4,950
|
4,887
|
Research, development and engineering
|
4,038
|
3,947
|
General and administrative
|
2,852
|
2,632
|
Intellectual property
|
358
|
315
|
Total operating expenses
|
12,198
|
11,781
|
Operating loss
|
(8,672)
|
(8,353)
|
Other income, net
|
237
|
252
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(8,435)
|
(8,101)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(28)
|
(11)
|
Net loss
|
$ (8,463)
|
$ (8,112)
|
Earnings (loss) per common share:
|
Loss per common share - basic
|
$ (0.74)
|
$ (0.72)
|
Loss per common share - diluted
|
$ (0.74)
|
$ (0.72)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
11,487
|
11,266
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
11,487
|
11,266
|
Digimarc Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
|
(in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
|
$ 24,275
|
$ 27,278
|
Marketable securities (1)
|
13,193
|
16,378
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
3,727
|
3,888
|
Other current assets
|
2,026
|
2,100
|
Total current assets
|
43,221
|
49,644
|
Property and equipment, net
|
3,808
|
3,955
|
Intangibles, net
|
6,649
|
6,649
|
Goodwill
|
1,114
|
1,114
|
Other assets
|
3,167
|
425
|
Total assets
|
$ 57,959
|
$ 61,787
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
$ 2,337
|
$ 1,092
|
Deferred revenue
|
2,700
|
3,226
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,037
|
4,318
|
Lease liability and other long-term liabilities
|
3,079
|
854
|
Total liabilities
|
8,116
|
5,172
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
50
|
50
|
Common stock
|
12
|
12
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
164,119
|
162,428
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(114,338)
|
(105,875)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
49,843
|
56,615
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 57,959
|
$ 61,787
|
(1)
|
Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short-term marketable securities was $37,468 and $43,656 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|
Digimarc Corporation
|
Consolidated Cash Flow Information
|
(in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three-Month Information
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$ (8,463)
|
$ (8,112)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment
|
357
|
380
|
Amortization and write-off of intangibles
|
180
|
146
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,037
|
1,671
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
161
|
2,614
|
Other current assets
|
74
|
304
|
Other assets
|
(33)
|
44
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
800
|
(386)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(393)
|
(219)
|
Lease liability and other long-term liabilities
|
(174)
|
(34)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(5,454)
|
(3,592)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(194)
|
(302)
|
Capitalized patent costs
|
(153)
|
(208)
|
Maturity of marketable securities
|
6,744
|
18,657
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
(3,559)
|
(6,961)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
2,838
|
11,186
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Exercise of stock options
|
99
|
560
|
Purchase of common stock
|
(486)
|
(528)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(387)
|
32
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2)
|
$ (3,003)
|
$ 7,626
|
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period
|
43,656
|
67,738
|
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period
|
37,468
|
63,668
|
(2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
$ (6,188)
|
$ (4,070)
