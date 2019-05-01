Digimarc Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Digimarc Corporation

May 01, 2019, 16:05 ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $5.7 million compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in revenue was due to higher service and Digimarc Barcode revenue partially offset by lower Digimarc Guardian revenue.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $12.2 million compared to $11.8 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to compensation adjustments for our employees.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $8.7 million compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increased operating loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher revenue.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $8.5 million or $(0.74) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.1 million or $(0.72) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $37.5 million, compared to $43.7 million at December 31, 2018.

Conference Call
Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, May 1, 2019) to discuss these results, as well as provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to listen to the call via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 96755403

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 949-574-3860.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

Forward-looking Statements
With the exception of historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and/or regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are set forth in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three-Month Information

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

Revenue:


   Service

$    3,635

$    3,507

   Subscription

1,563

1,578

   License

462

528

      Total revenue

5,660

5,613




Cost of revenue:


   Service

1,531

1,563

   Subscription

445

482

   License

158

140

      Total cost of revenue

2,134

2,185




Gross profit:


   Service

2,104

1,944

   Subscription

1,118

1,096

   License

304

388

      Total gross profit

3,526

3,428




Gross margin:


   Service

58%

55%

   Subscription

72%

69%

   License

66%

73%

      Percentage of gross profit to total revenue

62%

61%




Operating expenses:


   Sales and marketing

4,950

4,887

   Research, development and engineering

4,038

3,947

   General and administrative

2,852

2,632

   Intellectual property

358

315

      Total operating expenses

12,198

11,781




Operating loss

(8,672)

(8,353)




Other income, net

237

252




Loss before income taxes

(8,435)

(8,101)




Provision for income taxes

(28)

(11)

Net loss

$   (8,463)

$   (8,112)




Earnings (loss) per common share:


Loss per common share - basic

$    (0.74)

$    (0.72)

Loss per common share - diluted

$    (0.74)

$    (0.72)

   Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

11,487

11,266

   Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,487

11,266

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$  24,275

$         27,278

Marketable securities (1)

13,193

16,378

Trade accounts receivable, net 

3,727

3,888

Other current assets 

2,026

2,100

Total current assets 

43,221

49,644

Property and equipment, net 

3,808

3,955

Intangibles, net 

6,649

6,649

Goodwill

1,114

1,114

Other assets

3,167

425

Total assets 

$  57,959

$         61,787




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$    2,337

$          1,092

Deferred revenue

2,700

3,226

Total current liabilities 

5,037

4,318

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

3,079

854

Total liabilities 

8,116

5,172




Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity:


   Preferred stock

50

50

   Common stock

12

12

   Additional paid-in capital

164,119

162,428

   Accumulated deficit

(114,338)

(105,875)

Total shareholders' equity 

49,843

56,615




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$  57,959

$         61,787








(1)

Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short-term marketable securities was $37,468 and $43,656 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three-Month Information

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:


  Net loss

$   (8,463)

$   (8,112)

  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:


    Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment

357

380

    Amortization and write-off of intangibles

180

146

    Stock-based compensation

2,037

1,671

  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


      Trade accounts receivable

161

2,614

      Other current assets

74

304

      Other assets

(33)

44

      Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

800

(386)

      Deferred revenue

(393)

(219)

      Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

(174)

(34)

        Net cash used in operating activities

(5,454)

(3,592)




Cash flows from investing activities:


    Purchase of property and equipment

(194)

(302)

    Capitalized patent costs

(153)

(208)

    Maturity of marketable securities

6,744

18,657

    Purchase of marketable securities

(3,559)

(6,961)

        Net cash provided by investing activities

2,838

11,186




Cash flows from financing activities:


    Exercise of stock options

99

560

    Purchase of common stock

(486)

(528)

        Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(387)

32




        Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2)

$   (3,003)

$    7,626








     Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period

43,656

67,738

     Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period

37,468

63,668

(2)    Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$   (6,188)

$   (4,070)

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

Also from this source

Digimarc entend réduire le gaspillage alimentaire et faire...

Digimarc will Nahrungsmittelabfälle reduzieren und Verbrauchern...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Digimarc Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Digimarc Corporation

May 01, 2019, 16:05 ET