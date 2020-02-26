Digimarc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased two percent to $5.3 million compared to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher subscription revenue, partially offset by lower service revenue due to timing of program work.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased nine percent to $12.4 million compared to $11.4 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to routine annual compensation and benefits adjustments for employees and increased headcount.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased seven percent to $8.9 million compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increased operating loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased eight percent to $8.7 million or $(0.73) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.0 million or $(0.70) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $36.8 million compared to $42.8 million at September 30, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2019 increased eight percent to $23.0 million, compared to $21.2 million in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher subscription revenue reflecting higher Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode revenue, partially offset by lower Digimarc Guardian revenue.

Operating expenses for the full year 2019 increased five percent to $48.7 million compared to $46.3 million in 2018. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to routine annual compensation and benefits adjustments for employees.

Operating loss for the full year 2019 increased one percent to $33.7 million compared to an operating loss of $33.5 million in 2018. The increased operating loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher revenue.

Net loss for the full year 2019 increased one percent to $32.8 million or $(2.79) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $32.5 million or $(2.86) per diluted share in 2018.

Conference Call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, February 26, 2020) to discuss these results, as well as provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to listen to the call via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 2985885

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition software and services to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

Forward-looking Statements

With the exception of historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and/or regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are set forth in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three-Month Information

Twelve-Month Information

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Service $ 2,626

$ 3,144

$ 12,793

$ 12,774 Subscription 2,201

1,487

8,125

6,041 License 492

596

2,069

2,377 Total revenue 5,319

5,227

22,987

21,192















Cost of revenue:













Service 1,152

1,510

5,523

5,922 Subscription 471

437

1,840

1,907 License 176

154

673

597 Total cost of revenue 1,799

2,101

8,036

8,426















Gross profit:













Service 1,474

1,634

7,270

6,852 Subscription 1,730

1,050

6,285

4,134 License 316

442

1,396

1,780 Total gross profit 3,520

3,126

14,951

12,766















Gross margin:













Service 56%

52%

57%

54% Subscription 79%

71%

77%

68% License 64%

74%

67%

75% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue 66%

60%

65%

60%















Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 4,999

4,755

19,875

19,140 Research, development and engineering 4,343

3,897

16,467

15,971 General and administrative 2,654

2,402

10,848

9,897 Intellectual property 399

334

1,492

1,282 Total operating expenses 12,395

11,388

48,682

46,290















Operating loss (8,875)

(8,262)

(33,731)

(33,524)















Other income, net 185

258

912

1,057















Loss before income taxes (8,690)

(8,004)

(32,819)

(32,467)















Benefit (provision) for income taxes 7

(10)

(21)

(39) Net loss $ (8,683)

$ (8,014)

$ (32,840)

$ (32,506)















Earnings (loss) per common share:













Loss per common share - basic $ (0.73)

$ (0.70)

$ (2.79)

$ (2.86) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.73)

$ (0.70)

$ (2.79)

$ (2.86) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,967

11,443

11,762

11,360 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,967

11,443

11,762

11,360

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 11,213

$ 27,278 Marketable securities (1) 25,604

16,378 Trade accounts receivable, net 4,021

3,888 Other current assets 2,456

2,100 Total current assets 43,294

49,644 Property and equipment, net 3,650

3,955 Intangibles, net 6,670

6,649 Goodwill 1,114

1,114 Other assets 2,660

425 Total assets $ 57,388

$ 61,787







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 2,272

$ 1,092 Deferred revenue 3,172

3,226 Total current liabilities 5,444

4,318 Lease liability and other long-term liabilities 2,494

854 Total liabilities 7,938

5,172







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock 50

50 Common stock 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 188,103

162,428 Accumulated deficit (138,715)

(105,875) Total shareholders' equity 49,450

56,615







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,388

$ 61,787

















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short-term marketable securities was $36,817 and $43,656





at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.







Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)









Twelve-Month Information

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (32,840)

$ (32,506) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment 1,449

1,554 Amortization and write-off of intangibles 758

589 Stock-based compensation 8,214

7,298 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable (133)

2,516 Other current assets (356)

92 Other assets 474

(57) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 702

(744) Deferred revenue (41)

182 Lease liability and other long-term liabilities (639)

(134) Net cash used in operating activities (22,412)

(21,210)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (1,055)

(1,292) Capitalized patent costs (659)

(747) Maturity of marketable securities 42,084

34,558 Purchase of marketable securities (51,310)

(24,021) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,940)

8,498







Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 19,615

— Exercise of stock options 1,178

1,256 Purchase of common stock (3,506)

(2,089) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17,287

(833)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ (16,065)

$ (13,545)















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 43,656

67,738 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 36,817

43,656 (2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ (6,839)

$ (24,082)

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

https://www.digimarc.com

