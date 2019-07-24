Digimarc Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $6.2 million compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in revenue was due to higher subscription and service revenue.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $12.1 million compared to $11.5 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to routine annual compensation adjustments for employees.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $8.2 million compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The lower operating loss was primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $7.9 million or $(0.68) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.0 million or $(0.71) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $50.0 million, compared to $37.5 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was primarily due to the sale of 336 thousand shares of common stock during the quarter, which generated cash net proceeds of $19.6 million.

Conference Call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, July 24, 2019) to discuss these results, as well as provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to listen to the call via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 96755404

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Intuitive Computing Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. Its Platform is used by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®

Forward-looking Statements

With the exception of historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and/or regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are set forth in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Month Information

Six Month Information

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Service $ 3,529

$ 3,336

$ 7,164

$ 6,843 Subscription 2,088

1,444

3,651

3,022 License 563

658

1,025

1,186 Total revenue 6,180

5,438

11,840

11,051















Cost of revenue:













Service 1,553

1,548

3,084

3,111 Subscription 465

508

910

990 License 167

149

325

289 Total cost of revenue 2,185

2,205

4,319

4,390















Gross profit:













Service 1,976

1,788

4,080

3,732 Subscription 1,623

936

2,741

2,032 License 396

509

700

897 Total gross profit 3,995

3,233

7,521

6,661















Gross margin:













Service 56%

54%

57%

55% Subscription 78%

65%

75%

67% License 70%

77%

68%

76% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue 65%

59%

64%

60%















Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 5,087

4,757

10,037

9,644 Research, development and engineering 3,981

4,058

8,019

8,005 General and administrative 2,686

2,416

5,538

5,048 Intellectual property 393

305

751

620 Total operating expenses 12,147

11,536

24,345

23,317















Operating loss (8,152)

(8,303)

(16,824)

(16,656)















Other income, net 231

274

468

526















Loss before income taxes (7,921)

(8,029)

(16,356)

(16,130)















Provision for income taxes (12)

(9)

(40)

(20) Net loss $ (7,933)

$ (8,038)

$ (16,396)

$ (16,150)















Earnings (loss) per common share:













Loss per common share - basic $ (0.68)

$ (0.71)

$ (1.42)

$ (1.43) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.68)

$ (0.71)

$ (1.42)

$ (1.43) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,665

11,337

11,576

11,302 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,665

11,337

11,576

11,302

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 33,166

$ 27,278 Marketable securities (1) 16,792

16,378 Trade accounts receivable, net 4,239

3,888 Other current assets 2,140

2,100 Total current assets 56,337

49,644 Property and equipment, net 3,632

3,955 Intangibles, net 6,699

6,649 Goodwill 1,114

1,114 Other assets 3,057

425 Total assets $ 70,839

$ 61,787







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 2,660

$ 1,092 Deferred revenue 2,824

3,226 Total current liabilities 5,484

4,318 Deferred rent and other long-term liabilities 2,953

854 Total liabilities 8,437

5,172







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock 50

50 Common stock 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 184,611

162,428 Accumulated deficit (122,271)

(105,875) Total shareholders' equity 62,402

56,615







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 70,839

$ 61,787









(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities was $49,958 and $43,656 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)









Six Month Information

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (16,396)

$ (16,150) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment 747

764 Amortization and write-off of intangibles 372

287 Stock-based compensation 4,053

3,480 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable (351)

2,561 Other current assets (40)

210 Other assets 77

(35) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,132

(227) Deferred revenue (244)

(658) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities (325)

(21) Net cash used in operating activities (10,975)

(9,789)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (404)

(557) Capitalized patent costs (359)

(402) Maturity of marketable securities 14,671

20,839 Purchase of marketable securities (15,085)

(15,637) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,177)

4,243







Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 19,615

- Exercise of stock options 293

914 Purchase of common stock (1,868)

(1,120) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,040

(206)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ 5,888

$ (5,752)















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 43,656

67,738 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 49,958

56,784 (2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 6,302

$ (10,954)

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

