Digimarc Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 decreased three percent to $6.3 million compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting lower revenue from Government services and Commercial subscriptions, partially offset by higher Commercial services revenue.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 65% to $19.7 million compared to $11.9 million in the same quarter a year ago, reflecting non-recurring costs of $7.5 million incurred during the three month period ended June 30, 2021. These costs were associated with the Separation Agreement and General Release we entered into on April 12, 2021 with our former chief executive officer, as well as severance costs incurred for organizational changes we made in June 2021. Excluding the $7.5 million of non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased 2% to $12.2 million, reflecting higher consulting and legal costs, partially offset by lower recurring compensation costs.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 increased 105% to $15.4 million compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to higher operating expenses. Excluding the $7.5 million of non-recurring costs noted above, operating loss increased 5% to $7.9 million.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 increased 107% to $15.4 million or $(0.94) per diluted share compared to net loss of $7.5 million or $(0.62) per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding the $7.5 million of non-recurring costs noted above, net loss increased 6% to $7.9 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $61.1 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Month Information

Six Month Information



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:















Service

$ 3,791

$ 3,892

$ 7,575

$ 7,630 Subscription

2,487

2,605

5,403

5,056 Total revenue

6,278

6,497

12,978

12,686 Cost of revenue:















Service

1,515

1,601

3,085

3,285 Subscription

534

512

1,325

1,026 Total cost of revenue

2,049

2,113

4,410

4,311 Gross profit:















Service

2,276

2,291

4,490

4,345 Subscription

1,953

2,093

4,078

4,030 Total gross profit

4,229

4,384

8,568

8,375 Gross margin:















Service

60%

59%

59%

57% Subscription

79%

80%

75%

80% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue

67%

67%

66%

66%

















Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

6,277

4,633

11,218

9,879 Research, development and engineering

4,213

4,208

8,344

8,641 General and administrative

9,175

3,081

12,668

6,448 Total operating expenses

19,665

11,922

32,230

24,968

















Operating loss

(15,436)

(7,538)

(23,662)

(16,593)

















Other income, net

18

79

28

221

















Loss before income taxes

(15,418)

(7,459)

(23,634)

(16,372)

















Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(4)

(2)

(10)

3 Net loss

$ (15,422)

$ (7,461)

$ (23,644)

$ (16,369)

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Loss per common share - basic

$ (0.94)

$ (0.62)

$ (1.44)

$ (1.36) Loss per common share - diluted

$ (0.94)

$ (0.62)

$ (1.44)

$ (1.36) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

16,430

12,108

16,382

12,073 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 16,430

12,108

16,382

12,073

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)























June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 21,358

$ 19,696 Marketable securities(1)

39,592

58,032 Trade accounts receivable, net

4,590

3,907 Other current assets

1,805

2,197 Total current assets

67,345

83,832 Marketable securities(1)

157

— Property and equipment, net

3,082

3,272 Intangibles, net

6,606

6,612 Goodwill

1,114

1,114 Other assets

2,244

2,198 Total assets

$ 80,548

$ 97,028









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$ 4,428

$ 2,827 Note payable, current

5,091

3,947 Deferred revenue

2,659

3,002 Total current liabilities

12,178

9,776 Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

3,128

2,295 Note payable, long-term

—

1,118 Total liabilities

15,306

13,189









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock

50

50 Common stock

17

17 Additional paid-in capital

260,071

255,024 Accumulated deficit

(194,896)

(171,252) Total shareholders' equity

65,242

83,839









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 80,548

$ 97,028



(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $61,107 and $77,728 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Six Month Information



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (23,644)

$ (16,369) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment

717

745 Amortization and write-off of intangibles

345

431 Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases

240

233 Amortization of net premiums and (discounts) on marketable securities

(498)

96 Stock-based compensation

8,747

4,522 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

(950)

445 Other current assets

392

361 Other assets

(19)

85 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

1,859

(155) Deferred revenue

(331)

(500) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

656

24 Net cash used in operating activities

(12,486)

(10,082)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(569)

(456) Capitalized patent costs

(290)

(311) Maturity of marketable securities

49,722

26,439 Purchase of marketable securities

(30,941)

(19,490) Net cash provided by investing activities

17,922

6,182









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from note payable

—

5,032 Issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs

—

574 Exercise of stock options

—

135 Purchase of common stock

(3,774)

(1,120) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,774)

4,621









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents(2)

$ 1,662

$ 721



















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period

77,728

36,817 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period

61,107

30,493 (2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ (16,621)

$ (6,324)

