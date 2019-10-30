Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 19 percent to $5.8 million, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in revenue was due to higher subscription and service revenue.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased three percent to $11.9 million, compared to $11.6 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to routine annual compensation adjustments for employees.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 decreased seven percent to $8.0 million, compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The lower operating loss was primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 decreased seven percent to $7.8 million or $(0.65) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.3 million or $(0.73) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $42.8 million, compared to $50.0 million at June 30, 2019.

Conference Call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, October 30, 2019) to discuss these results, as well as provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to listen to the call via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 96755405

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

Forward-looking Statements

With the exception of historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and/or regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are set forth in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Month Information

Nine Month Information

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Service $ 3,003

$ 2,787

$ 10,167

$ 9,630 Subscription 2,273

1,532

5,924

4,554 License 552

595

1,577

1,781 Total revenue 5,828

4,914

17,668

15,965















Cost of revenue:













Service 1,287

1,301

4,371

4,412 Subscription 459

480

1,369

1,470 License 172

154

497

443 Total cost of revenue 1,918

1,935

6,237

6,325















Gross profit:













Service 1,716

1,486

5,796

5,218 Subscription 1,814

1,052

4,555

3,084 License 380

441

1,080

1,338 Total gross profit 3,910

2,979

11,431

9,640















Gross margin:













Service 57%

53%

57%

54% Subscription 80%

69%

77%

68% License 69%

74%

68%

75% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue 67%

61%

65%

60%















Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 4,839

4,741

14,876

14,385 Research, development and engineering 4,105

4,069

12,124

12,074 General and administrative 2,656

2,447

8,194

7,495 Intellectual property 342

328

1,093

948 Total operating expenses 11,942

11,585

36,287

34,902















Operating loss (8,032)

(8,606)

(24,856)

(25,262)















Other income, net 259

273

727

799















Loss before income taxes (7,773)

(8,333)

(24,129)

(24,463)















Benefit (provision) for income taxes 12

(9)

(28)

(29) Net loss $ (7,761)

$ (8,342)

$ (24,157)

$ (24,492)















Earnings (loss) per common share:













Loss per common share - basic $ (0.65)

$ (0.73)

$ (2.07)

$ (2.16) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.65)

$ (0.73)

$ (2.07)

$ (2.16) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,924

11,394

11,693

11,333 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,924

11,394

11,693

11,333

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 16,414

$ 27,278 Marketable securities (1) 24,921

16,378 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,570

3,888 Other current assets 2,882

2,100 Total current assets 47,787

49,644 Marketable securities (1) 1,497

— Property and equipment, net 3,594

3,955 Intangibles, net 6,723

6,649 Goodwill 1,114

1,114 Other assets 2,871

425 Total assets $ 63,586

$ 61,787







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 2,615

$ 1,092 Deferred revenue 2,391

3,226 Total current liabilities 5,006

4,318 Deferred rent and other long-term liabilities 2,739

854 Total liabilities 7,745

5,172







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock 50

50 Common stock 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 185,811

162,428 Accumulated deficit (130,032)

(105,875) Total shareholders' equity 55,841

56,615







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 63,586

$ 61,787















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $42,832 and $43,656 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)









Nine Month Information

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (24,157)

$ (24,492) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment 1,098

1,167 Amortization and write-off of intangibles 533

437 Stock-based compensation 6,094

5,345 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable 318

3,447 Other current assets (782)

(261) Other assets 263

(148) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,086

(299) Deferred revenue (735)

(1,225) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities (481)

(75) Net cash used in operating activities (16,763)

(16,104)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (692)

(1,023) Capitalized patent costs (524)

(571) Maturity of marketable securities 27,997

30,179 Purchase of marketable securities (38,037)

(18,904) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,256)

9,681







Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 19,615

— Exercise of stock options 293

1,064 Purchase of common stock (2,753)

(1,689) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17,155

(625)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ (10,864)

$ (7,048)















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 43,656

67,738 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 42,832

49,415 (2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ (824)

$ (18,323)

