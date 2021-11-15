Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

Digimarc Corporation

Nov 15, 2021, 07:00 ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 12% to $6.4 million compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher revenue from Commercial and Government services.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 remained flat at $12.2 million compared to the same quarter a year-ago, primarily as a result of increased consulting and recruiting costs, offset by severance costs incurred in the third quarter of 2020 related to organizational changes we made in July 2020.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 5% to $8.0 million compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue.

Other income, net for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million, reflecting a $5.1 million gain realized on the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan during the third quarter.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million or $(0.17) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.4 million or $(0.68) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago. Excluding the $5.1 million gain noted above, net loss was $8.0 million or $(0.48) per diluted share.

At September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $52.5 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference call
Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Monday, November 15, 2021) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 7167329

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc investor relations team at +1 503-469-4826.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

Forward-looking statements
Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Month Information

Nine Month Information


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:















Service

$

3,932

$

3,352

$

11,507

$

10,982

Subscription

2,485


2,399


7,888


7,455

Total revenue

6,417


5,751


19,395


18,437

Cost of revenue:















Service

1,630


1,406


4,715


4,691

Subscription

567


522


1,892


1,548

Total cost of revenue

2,197


1,928


6,607


6,239

Gross profit:















Service

2,302


1,946


6,792


6,291

Subscription

1,918


1,877


5,996


5,907

Total gross profit

4,220


3,823


12,788


12,198

Gross profit margin:















Service

59

%

58

%

59

%

57

%

Subscription

77

%

78

%

76

%

79

%

Total gross profit margin

66

%

66

%

66

%

66

%

















Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

4,647


4,538


15,865


14,417

Research, development and engineering

4,586


4,662


12,930


13,303

General and administrative

2,943


3,009


15,611


9,457

Total operating expenses

12,176


12,209


44,406


37,177

















Operating loss

(7,956)


(8,386)


(31,618)


(24,979)

















Other income:















Gain on extinguishment of note payable

5,094





5,094



Other income (loss)

(2)


36


26


257

Other income, net

5,092


36


5,120


257

















Loss before income taxes

(2,864)


(8,350)


(26,498)


(24,722)

















Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(7)


(2)


(17)


1

Net loss

$

(2,871)

$

(8,352)

$

(26,515)

$

(24,721)

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Loss per common share - basic

$

(0.17)

$

(0.68)

$

(1.61)

$

(2.04)

Loss per common share - diluted

$

(0.17)

$

(0.68)

$

(1.61)

$

(2.04)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

16,520


12,241


16,428


12,129

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

16,520


12,241


16,428


12,129

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




September 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$

25,155

$

19,696

Marketable securities (1)

19,037


58,032

Trade accounts receivable, net

4,110


3,907

Other current assets

2,550


2,197

Total current assets

50,852


83,832

Marketable securities (1)

8,298



Property and equipment, net

2,962


3,272

Intangibles, net

6,614


6,612

Goodwill

1,114


1,114

Other assets

2,112


2,198

Total assets

$

71,952

$

97,028









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

4,236

$

2,827

Deferred revenue

2,146


3,002

Note payable, current




3,947

Total current liabilities

6,382


9,776

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

2,685


2,295

Note payable, long-term




1,118

Total liabilities

9,067


13,189









Commitments and contingencies
















Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock

50


50

Common stock

17


17

Additional paid-in capital

260,585


255,024

Accumulated deficit

(197,767)


(171,252)

Total shareholders' equity

62,885


83,839









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

71,952

$

97,028


















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $52,490 and $77,728 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Month Information


September 30,

September 30,


2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(26,515)

$

(24,721)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment

1,051


1,112

Amortization and write-off of intangibles

525


612

Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases

364


352

Amortization of net premiums and (discounts) on marketable securities

605


(39)

Gain on extinguishment of note payable

(5,032)



Stock-based compensation

10,348


7,149

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

(427)


999

Other current assets

(353)


60

Other assets

(54)


(45)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

1,630


146

Deferred revenue

(847)


(1,092)

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

242


236

Net cash used in operating activities

(18,463)


(15,231)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(797)


(694)

Capitalized patent costs

(475)


(478)

Maturities of marketable securities

72,141


30,598

Purchases of marketable securities

(42,049)


(22,149)

Net cash provided by investing activities

28,820


7,277









Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs




38,603

Proceeds from note payable




5,032

Exercise of stock options




135

Purchase of common stock

(4,898)


(1,568)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,898)


42,202









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)

$

5,459

$

34,248


















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period

77,728


36,817

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period

52,490


62,655

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

(25,238)

$

25,838

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

Also from this source

Digimarc Appoints Ken Sickles as Chief Product Officer...

Digimarc Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for November 15th...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics