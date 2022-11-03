Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Digimarc Corporation

Nov 03, 2022, 16:05 ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased 22% to $7.8 million compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue primarily reflects the contribution of subscription and service revenue post acquisition from EVRYTHNG and $1.1 million of subscription revenue from a new commercial contract, partially offset by $0.6 million of lower subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product and $0.4 million less service revenue due to the timing of HolyGrail recycling projects.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was essentially flat when compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflecting $1.0 million of amortization expense recognized on the developed technology intangible asset acquired in the EVRYTHNG acquisition and $0.2 million lower service gross profit due to higher costs, offset by the $1.2 million of gross profit contribution from higher subscription revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased 24% to $5.6 million compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased 62% to $19.7 million compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflects $4.2 million of operating expenses from EVRYTHNG post acquisition, $1.5 million of higher compensation costs due to annual compensation adjustments and higher headcount, and $1.4 million of severance costs incurred for organizational changes we made in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased $5.4 million to $15.5 million compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $14.9 million or $(0.76) loss per common share compared to $2.9 million or $(0.17) loss per common share in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million or $(0.47) loss per common share compared to $5.6 million or $(0.34) loss per common share in the third quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities totaled $56.4 million compared to $41.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Conference call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Thursday, November 3, 2022) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832
International Number: +1 201-689-8433
Conference ID: 13733096

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Lara Burhenn.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross profit margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted). See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  These non-GAAP financial measures are an important measure of our operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing non-cash and non-recurring activities that affect comparability.  Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.

Digimarc believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps management and investors make comparisons between us and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, investors should examine Digimarc's non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information, and investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.  Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Month Information

Nine Month Information


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue:















Service

$

3,735

$

3,932

$

11,858

$

11,507

Subscription

4,086


2,485


11,121


7,888

Total revenue

7,821


6,417


22,979


19,395

Cost of revenue:















Service (1)

1,602


1,630


5,177


4,715

Subscription (1)

1,006


567


2,934


1,892

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets

1,048





3,362



Total cost of revenue

3,656


2,197


11,473


6,607

Gross profit















Service (1)

2,133


2,302


6,681


6,792

Subscription (1)

3,080


1,918


8,187


5,996

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets

(1,048)





(3,362)



Total gross profit

4,165


4,220


11,506


12,788

Gross profit margin:















Total

53

%

66

%

50

%

66

%

Service (1)

57

%

59

%

56

%

59

%

Subscription (1)

75

%

77

%

74

%

76

%

















Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

7,684


4,647


23,702


15,865

Research, development and engineering

7,575


4,586


19,731


12,930

General and administrative

4,132


2,943


15,027


15,611

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets

301





964



Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements







574



Total operating expenses

19,692


12,176


59,998


44,406

















Operating loss

(15,527)


(7,956)


(48,492)


(31,618)

Other income:















Gain on extinguishment of note payable




5,094





5,094

Refundable tax credit

376





878



Other income (loss)

247


(2)


336


26

Other income, net

623


5,092


1,214


5,120

Loss before income taxes

(14,904)


(2,864)


(47,278)


(26,498)

Provision for income taxes

(26)


(7)


(72)


(17)

Net loss

$

(14,930)

$

(2,871)

$

(47,350)

$

(26,515)

















Loss per common share:















Loss per common share — basic

$

(0.76)

$

(0.17)

$

(2.51)

$

(1.61)

Loss per common share — diluted

$

(0.76)

$

(0.17)

$

(2.51)

$

(1.61)

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic

19,721


16,520


18,877


16,428

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted

19,721


16,520


18,877


16,428

















(1) Cost of revenue, Gross profit and Gross profit margin for Service and Subscription excludes amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.

Digimarc Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Month Information

Nine Month Information


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP gross profit

$

4,165

$

4,220

$

11,506

$

12,788

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,048





3,362



Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets

145


145


430


431

Stock-based compensation

270


164


736


515

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

5,628

$

4,529

$

16,034

$

13,734

Non-GAAP gross profit margin

72

%

71

%

70

%

71

%

















GAAP operating expenses

$

19,692

$

12,176

$

59,998

$

44,406

Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment

(316)


(334)


(1,036)


(1,051)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(301)





(964)



Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets

(4)


(35)


(63)


(94)

Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases

(248)


(124)


(768)


(364)

Stock-based compensation

(3,298)


(1,437)


(8,574)


(9,833)

Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements







(574)



Acquisition-related expenses




(111)


(447)


(111)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

15,525

$

10,135

$

47,572

$

32,953

















GAAP net loss

$

(14,930)

$

(2,871)

$

(47,350)

$

(26,515)

Total adjustments to gross profit

1,463


309


4,528


946

Total adjustments to operating expenses

4,167


2,041


12,426


11,453

Gain on extinguishment of note payable

-


(5,094)


-


(5,094)

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(9,300)

$

(5,615)

$

(30,396)

$

(19,210)

















GAAP loss per common share (diluted)

$

(0.76)

$

(0.17)

$

(2.51)

$

(1.61)

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(9,300)

$

(5,615)

$

(30,396)

$

(19,210)

Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted)

$

(0.47)

$

(0.34)

$

(1.61)

$

(1.17)

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,


2022

2021

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$

40,355

$

13,789

Marketable securities (1)

16,002


19,537

Trade accounts receivable, net

7,800


6,368

Loan receivable from related party




2,001

Other current assets

6,291


2,316

Total current assets

70,448


44,011

Marketable securities (1)




8,292

Property and equipment, net

2,633


2,875

Intangibles, net

34,032


6,611

Goodwill

6,401


1,114

Lease right of use assets

5,209


1,300

Other assets

1,198


673

Total assets

$

119,921

$

64,876









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

8,219

$

4,727

Deferred revenue

4,727


2,989

Total current liabilities

12,946


7,716

Long-term lease liabilities

6,051


1,028

Other long-term liabilities

96


752

Total liabilities

19,093


9,496









Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock

50


50

Common stock

20


17

Additional paid-in capital

361,055


261,324

Accumulated deficit

(253,361)


(206,011)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,936)



Total shareholders' equity

100,828


55,380









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

119,921

$

64,876









(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $56,357 and $41,618 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Month Information


September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(47,350)

$

(26,515)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment

1,036


1,051

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

4,326



Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets

493


525

Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases

768


364

Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities




605

Gain on extinguishment of note payable




(5,032)

Stock-based compensation

9,310


10,348

Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements

574



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

(241)


(427)

Other current assets

(2,233)


(353)

Other assets

(611)


(54)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(2,153)


1,630

Deferred revenue

233


(847)

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

(1,040)


242

Net cash used in operating activities

(36,888)


(18,463)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Net cash paid for acquisition

(3,512)



Purchase of property and equipment

(783)


(797)

Capitalized patent costs

(404)


(475)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

17,498


72,141

Purchases of marketable securities

(5,873)


(42,049)

Net cash provided by investing activities

6,926


28,820









Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

58,220



Purchase of common stock

(1,560)


(4,898)

Loan repayment

(32)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

56,628


(4,898)

Effect of exchange rate on cash

(100)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)

$

26,566

$

5,459


















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period

41,618


77,728

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period

56,357


52,490

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

14,739

$

(25,238)

