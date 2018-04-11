Digimarc Sets First Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay in the investor section of the company's website.

For those who wish to listen to the call via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 96755399

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860. ­­­

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images, and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, central banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-sets-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-for-wednesday-april-25-2018-at-500-pm-et-300627736.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

