Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

B. Riley & Co. 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA

Executive: Charles Beck, CFO

Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 (1x1 meetings only)

Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot in Minneapolis, MN

Executive: Charles Beck, CFO

Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 3:20 p.m. ET

Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY

Executive: Charles Beck, CFO

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Digimarc management, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images, and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, central banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.

