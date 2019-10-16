Digimarc Sets Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Wednesday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Management will also provide an update on market conditions and its execution of strategy. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Digimarc Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to listen to the call via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 96755405

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc's investor relations team at 949-574-3860. ­­­

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

