Digimarc Showcases Latest Platform Innovations at Industry Events

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, will be participating in several leading industry events in May, including RetailEXPO, DAM NY, INFOFLEX and the Dieline Conference. The company will showcase the wide-ranging benefits of Digimarc Barcode, including improved retail operational efficiencies and easy checkout, as well as how the Platform ensures that consumer brand images and other assets are protected throughout their lifecycle. Digimarc will be at the following events:

RetailEXPO – May 1-2 | Olympia, London | Booth #5A71

Digimarc will have a booth presence (Booth #5A71) at the conference, showcasing its cost-effective, easy-to-implement Platform that makes shopping easier and improves retail operations in all parts of the store. Digimarc Barcode was shortlisted for RetailEXPO's 2019 Innovation Awards and will be featured on the "Innovation Trail" at the show. Additionally, Burcin Sezgen, Territory Manager Europe, Digimarc, will lead a session on "How Retailers Can Win with Connected Packaging," on May 2 from 10:30-10:55 a.m. as part of the conference's TrIED It Talks.

DAM NY – May 2-3, 2019 | New York, NY

Devon Weston, Director, Market Development for Guardian, Digimarc, will be leading a TechLab session on May 2 at 11:50 a.m. called: "Covering Your Assets: Empowering Brand Owners to Track Images Beyond DAM."

INFOFLEX – May 6-7, 2019 | New Orleans, LA | Booth #107

Digimarc will have a booth presence (Booth #107) at INFOFLEX 2019, showcasing Digimarc Barcode for Thermal Labels and Digimarc Barcode for Packaging, which provide benefits from the supply chain to checkout. Derek Awalt, Sr. Global Alliances Manager, Digimarc, and Kristyn Falkenstern, Manager of Research, Digimarc, will also be panelists on the "Flexo Boldly Goes Where No Process Has Gone Before," session on Sunday, May 5 from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Dieline Conference – May 8-10, 2019 | Chicago, IL

Digimarc is a sponsor of the Dieline Conference, the premier package design and branding event. Digimarc and HP Inc. teamed up earlier this year to bring an exciting new category to the Dieline Awards – the Connected Package Award – as a way to expand the understanding of connected packaging and celebrate the best connected package designs in the world. The winner will be announced live at the conference.

Digimarc Barcode is an advanced, imperceptible barcode that represents the next generation of barcodes for thermal labels and product packaging. Digimarc Barcode enables consumer phones, associate mobile devices and retail barcode scanners to reliably and efficiently scan labels and product packaging, enabling retail and consumer benefits such as dynamic-pricing, easier checkout, improved private brand loyalty and shrink reduction.

Digimarc Barcode has also been adopted by the USDA as an approved digital disclosure method for products and packaging containing bioengineered food – leading to greater transparency for consumers. In addition, the company also offers Digimarc Barcode for Digital Images, which is a powerful solution enabling consumer brands, rights holders and digital-asset managers to better manage the use of images and other assets throughout the supply chain and across the public internet.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Intuitive Computing Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. Its Platform is used by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

