Digimarc to Present at the B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on May 22 and the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in Spring 2019:

B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 22 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (9:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA

Executive: Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Monday, June 10 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Location: InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA

Executive: Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis

Both presentations will be webcasted live and available for replay in the investor relations section of Digimarc's website.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

