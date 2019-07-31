Digimarc to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 7, 2019

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, which is being held on August 6-7, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston in Boston, MA.

Digimarc Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:25 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Digimarc's IR team at DMRC@gatewayir.com.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

