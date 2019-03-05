Digimarc Unveils New, Faster Piracy Reporting Portal at London Book Fair

BEAVERTON, Ore. and LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, is unveiling a new reporting portal at the London Book Fair March 12 – 14 for its Digimarc Guardian Piracy Intelligence software, which helps publishers more quickly access reports that now contain more data and more customizable options for report creation. Digimarc is a leading provider of antipiracy technology to the publishing industry.

The new update makes it easier for publishers to know at a glance what titles are being pirated, the details of the piracy activity and what antipiracy actions Digimarc has taken. Digimarc is exhibiting at the London Book Fair (Stand 3B70) and will be demonstrating the new portal in its booth. The Digimarc Guardian Piracy Intelligence software provides publishers with actionable intelligence on piracy activity, plus a clear way for publishers to create a digital strategy and demonstrate commitment to their authors.

"We're excited to offer our publishing customers this new dashboard portal to help them protect their titles and their authors," said Devon Weston, director, marketing development, Digimarc Guardian. "Piracy continues to be a pressing challenge and this updated portal gives our customers more data and quicker access to reports."

Digimarc Guardian Piracy Intelligence software is a leading solution for combating piracy of e-books and digital documents by delivering deep insight into where, when and how theft occurs. A web-based dashboard provides instant access to relevant information about websites that illegally profit from pirated works, as well as phishing scams and diversion tactics that draw attention and siphon customers away from publishers.

