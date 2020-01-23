DIGIORNO® Celebrates Football's Biggest Game Day With Free Pizza

How It Works

When the score hits 3-14, DIGIORNO will tweet a link where fans can enter for a chance to win a coupon for free DIGIORNO Original RISING CRUST pizza.i Pizzas will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis, while supplies last. Coupons will be redeemable in early March in advance of Pi Day – which is 3.14 – and valid at retailers where DIGIORNO pizza is sold.

Once the score changes, the opportunity to enter for a chance to win ends. Fans need to act fast or they might miss out!

Pizza and Game Day

While designated the most important pro football Sunday, the Big Game is also an unequivocally celebrated occasion for pizza. In fact, the week leading up to the Big Game generates the greatest sales for DIGIORNO – with nearly 30 percent more pi(zzas) sold than other weeks of the year.ii,iii Fans buy more than 5 million DIGIORNO pizzas during this week as they prepare for game day watch parties.iv

"There's no greater matchup than pizza and football. In fact, the Big Game is huge for pizza lovers — it's a constant, like pi," said Megan Smargiasso, DIGIORNO Brand Manager at Nestlé. "We wanted to up the ante for this year's championship — and offer our fans a way to celebrate not only the Big Game, but also another natural pizza day in March."

Those who care about more than just the score on game day can count on DIGIORNO for a great-tasting pizza. It bakes hot and fresh in their own oven and, of course, is ready to serve in time for kickoff. Thanks to oven-fresh DIGIORNO, you can skip delivery fumbles, like cold pizza, late arrival or wrong toppings during sports' biggest day of the year.

Getting ready for the gridiron action? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now. For more information, visit DiGiorno.com and be sure to follow @DiGiorno on Twitter during the Big Game for a chance to receive free pi (pizza).

Nestlé USA

Named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" in Fortune magazine for 22 consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

Rules and Redemption

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. If at any point during the professional football game on Feb. 2 the score is 3-14, DIGIORNO will giveaway up to 1,500 DIGIORNO Original RISING CRUST Pizzas on a first-come first-serve basis, while supplies last. Limit one coupon per customer. Only available to be redeemed on select date. While supplies last and at participating retailers.

