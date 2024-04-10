DIGIORNO® COMBINES TWO BELOVED CRUST TYPES FOR A NEW INNOVATION - THIN & CRISPY STUFFED CRUST PIZZA

The first-of-its-kind offering for the brand marks the eleventh crafted crust type currently in the DIGIORNO portfolio

SOLON, Ohio, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGIORNO®, known for its variety of renowned crusts and fresh-baked taste, is reaching new heights on the cheese pull with its latest culinary innovation. Combining the crispiness of thin crust with the 2.5 feet of hot, melty cheesiness of stuffed crust into one mouthwatering combination – introducing DIGIORNO Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Pizza.

A first-of-its-kind crust from the brand, DIGIORNO Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Pizza, offers pizza lovers the best of both types of crust – thin and stuffed.

Hitting shelves this season and perfect for all occasions, this new pizza comes in three flavorsome varieties:

DIGIORNO® Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza is loaded generously with meaty goodness spread from side to side.

is loaded generously with meaty goodness spread from side to side. DIGIORNO® Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Margherita Pizza is covered in vibrantly-colored diced Roma tomatoes and basil and topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses.

is covered in vibrantly-colored diced tomatoes and basil and topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses. DIGIORNO® Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Pepperoni Pizza features fan favorite Mike's Hot Honey to give the perfect mash-up of sweet and spicy – each box comes with a packet to pour on top.

"As the reigning experts in pizza crust, we pride ourselves on offering the best and most innovative pizzas to our loyal fans and ultimate 'za lovers," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "With the continued rise in thin crust as a top crust choice amongst consumers and the ongoing love of cheese, our culinary team wanted to combine the goodness of both to create a new innovation that delivers a crisp crunch with melty cheese that comes straight from your oven."

The Margherita and Pepperoni and Sausage varieties of DIGIORNO® Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Pizza are available now at select retailers nationwide, while the Pepperoni with Mike's Hot Honey variety rolls out to frozen aisles in June 2024. All will be available for an MSRP of $8.99 (prices may vary by store).

For more information and tasty pizza products, check out DIGIORNO.com

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee.

