DIGIORNO® SHAKES UP THE TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING MEAL WITH A NEW PIE

The brand is introducing its first ever Thanksgiving Pizza available for consumers this November while supplies last

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGIORNO is no stranger to delicious innovation, and this holiday season is introducing a new way for people to enjoy the flavors of Thanksgiving and capture the hearts and taste buds of pizza fans everywhere with the DIGIORNO Thanksgiving Pizza.

68 percent of Americans dislike a classic Thanksgiving dish, but they eat it anyway out of tradition1. This year, DIGIORNO is giving people a chance to gobble up a unique take on the holiday's most iconic dishes in one oven-ready pie – no seasoning, stirring or long hours in the kitchen required.

Crafted by the culinary masterminds at DIGIORNO, this Thanksgiving Pizza delivers all the Thanksgiving favorites in one bite, no matter how you slice it. The creation features classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, colorful green beans and cranberries, rich mozzarella and cheddar cheeses plus a crispy onion topping – all loaded on top of a thick and chewy Detroit Style crust.

Now there is something for everyone no matter what side dish or part of the meal you prefer.

"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners."

Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends are never limited to just one day or meal. The DIGIORNO Thanksgiving Pizza makes it easy to enjoy however you celebrate, whether that means watching football at home or scrolling the latest holiday deals, by combining the classic flavors of Thanksgiving into one oven-ready pie.

Celebrate with DIGIORNO Thanksgiving Pizza
DIGIORNO will release a limited number of Thanksgiving Pizzas available exclusively online for sale for $11.23. Every Wednesday starting November 1 through November 22, pizza fanatics can visit shopdigiorno.goodnes.com to get their very own specialty pie on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Hungry for that fresh-baked taste? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now.

For more information, visit DiGiorno.com or follow @DiGiorno on social media.

