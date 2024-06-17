DIGIORNO® TEAMS UP WITH MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TO INTRODUCE CHAOTIC GOOD PIZZA THIS SUMMER

DiGiorno is unveiling new, limited-edition pizzas that are inspired by Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE and will take over the frozen aisle at retailers nationwide starting June 2024. What does crazy taste like? Cheesy. Spicy. Saucy. Wildly inappropriate – these pies come in four completely collectable, droolworthy DiGiorno® Classic Crust Pizza varieties:

The Wade Special : A sweet and salty combo not just for mercs, made with pineapple and black olives to pay homage to Wade Wilson's pizza in the first movie.

: A sweet and salty combo not just for mercs, made with pineapple and black olives to pay homage to pizza in the first movie. Gimme Chimi : A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for your tastebuds and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

: A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for your tastebuds and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Spicy Wolvie Pie : Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind, this pie is stacked with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.

: Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind, this pie is stacked with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon. Maximum Pep: Made with maximum flavor and zero regrets - just like Deadpool's decisions - Maximum Pep is piled high with sliced and diced pepperoni.

Every flavor (except for the Spicy Wolvie Pie) comes with a back-of-the-box bonus: a cut-out Deadpool mask so fans can cosplay as the Merc with a Mouth while their pizza bakes. The Wade Special, Gimme Chimi, Spicy Wolvie Pie and Maximum Pep pizza varieties have an MSRP of $6.49 (prices may vary by retailer).

"DiGiorno is always looking for ways to tap into mainstream culture by pushing culinary boundaries through unique innovations and flavors, from our recent Thanksgiving Pizza to our all-onion 'cry-pie,' and we are now introducing our latest, most chaotic pies yet," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DiGiorno. "This summer, we're taking it up a notch by teaming up with Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE to create limited-edition pizzas that fans won't want to miss—so we encourage fans to get them while they can."

How To Enter DiGiorno Chaotic Good 'Stakes For A Slice Of The Pie*

In the pizza universe, DiGiorno wants everyone to be a winner (well, sort of). From June 17 to August 26, movie fans and pizza stans can visit DiGiorno.com/deadpoolandwolverine to enter for a chance to win a variety of different prizes. Here is how it's sliced up:

Pizza party in La La Land : DiGiorno will fly one winner and their best bub to La La Land (aka Los Angeles ) for the ultimate trip of a regenerative lifetime. From a private chef whipping up the mouthwatering DiGiorno limited edition pizzas to a stunt masterclass where the winner will learn slick katana combat moves – this experience is out of this universe. IYKYK.

: DiGiorno will fly one winner and their best bub to La La Land (aka ) for the ultimate trip of a regenerative lifetime. From a private chef whipping up the mouthwatering DiGiorno limited edition pizzas to a stunt masterclass where the winner will learn slick katana combat moves – this experience is out of this universe. IYKYK. Merc merch : Superheroes have all kinds of cool gear, so it only makes sense that we roll up with some pizza accessories of our own. Pizzaccessories, if you will. Not only will fans want to get their hands on our limited-edition gear, but collectible swag will also be almost as hot as a fresh, out of the oven DiGiorno pizza.

: Superheroes have all kinds of cool gear, so it only makes sense that we roll up with some pizza accessories of our own. Pizzaccessories, if you will. Not only will fans want to get their hands on our limited-edition gear, but collectible swag will also be almost as hot as a fresh, out of the oven DiGiorno pizza. Fandango Movie Tickets** (because duh?): Tickets to see Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, in theaters July 26 .

"No matter if you are a die-hard pizza stan or movie fan, consumers are constantly on the hunt for unique and bold ways to engage with brands they love, so we wanted to show up big with a movie collab that fits just like a glove (or mask)," Holowiak added.

"We're thrilled teaming up with DiGiorno in support of 'Deadpool & Wolverine', said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. "They're bringing the heat with a robust media campaign tied to character-inspired pizzas and our fans will have plenty to feast on ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 26."

The limited-edition pizzas aren't the last you'll see of Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE and DiGiorno. Keep an eye out for a special packaging takeover of DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni and Four Cheese, giving fans more delicious ways to stay close to the action.

DiGiorno has also built a marketing multiverse of its own to ensure fans can experience the collaborative campaign with content that spans across digital, social, as well as a new television commercial, "Hot & Steamy," featuring a truly delicious ménage a za---just Deadpool, DiGiorno, and a lot of spicy chaos, that will run across TV, digital and social.

For more information, check out DiGiorno.com or follow @DiGiorno on your favorite social media channels, and see Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, only in theaters on July 26.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

About Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26.

Shawn Levy directs "Deadpool & Wolverine," which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The DiGiorno Chaotic Good 'Stakes is open only to residents of the 50 U.S. and DC,18 or older (or 19 for residents of AL & NE, 21 for MS). Void where prohibited. Starts 12:00 AM ET 6/17/2024 and ends 11:59:59 PM ET 8/26/2024. Subject to Official Rules at www.digiorno.com/deadpoolandwolverine . Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc. 1812 N. Moore Street, Arlington, VA 22209.

**Fandango Promotional Code ("Code") is good towards the purchase of 2 movie tickets ($12.50 per ticket, up to $25 total ticket price and associated fees and charges) to see Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Valid only for purchases at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app. Code is void if not redeemed by 12/31/24 or when Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. Offer valid for one-time use only. Limit 1 Code per person. Code must be entered at checkout. If cost of movie ticket and associated fees and charges are more than maximum value of the Code, then user must pay the difference. Any price difference between total transaction price and remaining value of the Code will not be refunded. If lost or stolen, cannot be replaced. No cash value, except as required by law. Void where prohibited. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango's Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies.



SOURCE DiGiorno