DIGIORNO® TO CELEBRATE DOINKS DURING THE BIG GAME WITH FREE PIZZA TO FOOTBALL FANS FOR THE SECOND YEAR

"Last year, we debuted our DIGIORNO DOINKS promotion and we couldn't have scripted it any better for football fans in Kansas City and across the country," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "Since kicking and special teams continues to be such an important part of the game, we're doubling down on our Big Game offer of a chance to win free pizza."

DIGIORNO knows how unpredictable game day can be, both on and off the field. With the uncertainty and delays that come with delivery and carryout, trust that you can always count on the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO. And when it comes to the gridiron, DIGIORNO is teaming up with an expert in kicking and someone who understands that consistency is key, Robbie Gould. As a top 10 all-time leading scorer with a perfect 29 for 29 field goals made in the playoffs, Gould will help spread the word about DOINKS – the good if it bounces in and the bad if it is a miss – to encourage people to celebrate with tasty DIGIORNO 'za no matter the outcome.

"After 18 seasons on the field, I know the feeling when a DOINK happens in front of the fans," said Robbie Gould. "Whether it ends in celebration or heartbreak, a DOINK can happen on any kick. And what better way to embrace the unpredictable outcome than with a chance to win free pizza from DIGIORNO. After all, football and pizza are the best combo in my book."

How Fans Can Enter For A Chance To Win Free Pizza*

Ready to kick things off? From February 1 through February 11, fans can visit www.digiornodoinks.com to enter for a chance to win free DIGIORNO pizza. During the Big Game, if a field goal or extra point attempt contacts an upright or the crossbar, then lucky winners will be selected in a random drawing and receive a coupon redeemable for a free DIGIORNO pizza.

This promotion is contingent on the occurrence of the football making contact with either an upright or the crossbar of the goalpost (regardless of whether it bounces off causing a miss or goes through to score), during an extra point or field goal attempt in the football game on February 11. Without this occurrence, the drawing will not take place.

Whether fans are tuning in from Las Vegas or their home turf, DIGIORNO is giving them more ways to celebrate the Big Game. Check out the free-to-play DraftKings contest – DIGIORNO DOINKS FOR DOLLARS for the Big Game – tied to all-things-kicking throughout the Big Game, with a shot to win a share of $20K in cash prizes.

How to Play DIGIORNO BIG GAME DOINKS FOR DOLLARS with DraftKings**

To enter the DIGIORNO Big Game Doinks for Dollars free-to-play prediction contest, head to www.draftkings.com/digiorno and signup for free or login to your DraftKings Daily Fantasy account.

Fans will be tasked with picking the outcomes of specific questions tied to Doinks & kicking throughout the Big Game. The contest is free to enter and will be a multiple-choice style game format that will let fans make their best predictions for questions like 'will either team's kicker record a Doink during the Big Game?' or 'will either team's kicker miss an extra point?'. Fans can score points based on the number of correct predictions they make in real-time while watching the Big Game. The entrants that score big could take home a share of $20K in total cash prizing.



Be the MVP with DIGIORNO

Be a DIGIORNO DiGenius leading up to the Big Game, and make the smart bet to serve DIGIORNO for your championship watch parties. Whether it's cooking up the newest Classic Crust variety or going with the original Rising Crust, DIGIORNO gives fans something to cheer for.

To add some extra yardage, fans can shop early and save on DIGIORNO pizzas with special discounts from Instacart and GoPuff, starting January 29 through February 11.

Still hungry for that fresh-baked taste? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now.

For more information, visit https://www.goodnes.com/digiorno/DiGiorno.com or follow @DiGiorno on social media.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.



DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings' mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world's favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 25 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. and D.C., 18 YEARS OR OLDER (19 FOR RESIDENTS OF AL OR NE, 21 AND OLDER FOR RESIDENTS OF MS). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes begins 2/1/24 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 2/11/24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Administration of Sweepstakes contingent on the occurrence of the football making contact with an upright goal post, or the crossbar of the field goal, during an extra point or field goal attempt in the 2/11/24 football game. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For entry form, Official Rules and information on the specific game events that must take place for Sweepstakes drawing to occur, visit www.DiGiornoDoinks.com. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209.

**Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. See draftkings.com/digiorno.com for more details. Enter the free-to-play prediction pool from Monday 2/5/24 at 12:00am ET through Sunday 2/11/24 until 6:29pm ET.

