Digip Launches Legal Hub, Opening its AI-native Trademark Platform to Other Law Firms
News provided byDigip
Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 ET
STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digip, the AI-native trademark law firm that replaced hourly billing with fixed, transparent pricing, today launched Legal Hub, opening the platform behind its own practice to other law firms and in-house teams. For the first time, outside firms can run their full trademark operation on Digip's software while leveraging its attorneys and counsel network across 190+ jurisdictions, on a fixed subscription instead of the hourly clock.
"We built Legal Hub because hourly billing is broken," said Viktor Johansson, CEO and co-founder of Digip. "Today we're opening it to other firms — our software, our attorneys, and our jurisdiction network as one system, on a fixed subscription."
Digip was built on one premise: hourly billing rewards time spent, not results. Its AI-native platform delivers trademark services at typically 30-50% less cost than traditional counsel. Today it serves 700+ clients and manages 10,000+ trademarks.
Features of Legal Hub
- Legal Hub is Digip's operational backbone for trademark work.
- AI handles intake and tracking, including every deadline, filing, renewal and conflict.
- The platform routes the items needing action to attorneys and the global counsel network, so admitted attorneys can approve and act.
- The system gives clients a live window into status and every step is on the record.
"Digip helped us to cut our workload by 80%, while providing a smooth and functional clarity," said Ann Adelsson, CEO of Gudrun Sjödén.
FAQs
How many law firms are part of the Legal Hub network?
Digip collaborates with 15+ partner law firms through Legal Hub today.
What is your price range?
LegalHub starts at $199 per month — flat-rate, with no hourly fees.
How do businesses book a consultation with Digip?
You can book a free consultation to get a first-hand look at how Digip fits into your daily workflow.
How is Digip different from other solutions?
Digip is a single AI-native trademark firm and platform. One system gives law firms and in-house teams software, admitted attorneys and fixed pricing across 190+ jurisdictions.
About Digip
Digip is an AI-native trademark law firm founded in 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. It replaces hourly billing with fixed pricing to deliver trademark services — clearance, registration, watching, portfolio and matter management, domain management, and enforcement — at typically 30–50% less than traditional counsel. Learn more at https://www.digip.com.
SOURCE Digip
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