Digip Launches Legal Hub, Opening its AI-native Trademark Platform to Other Law Firms

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digip, the AI-native trademark law firm that replaced hourly billing with fixed, transparent pricing, today launched Legal Hub, opening the platform behind its own practice to other law firms and in-house teams. For the first time, outside firms can run their full trademark operation on Digip's software while leveraging its attorneys and counsel network across 190+ jurisdictions, on a fixed subscription instead of the hourly clock.

Digip Logo

"We built Legal Hub because hourly billing is broken," said Viktor Johansson, CEO and co-founder of Digip. "Today we're opening it to other firms — our software, our attorneys, and our jurisdiction network as one system, on a fixed subscription."

Digip was built on one premise: hourly billing rewards time spent, not results. Its AI-native platform delivers trademark services at typically 30-50% less cost than traditional counsel. Today it serves 700+ clients and manages 10,000+ trademarks.

Features of Legal Hub

Legal Hub is Digip's operational backbone for trademark work.

AI handles intake and tracking, including every deadline, filing, renewal and conflict.

The platform routes the items needing action to attorneys and the global counsel network, so admitted attorneys can approve and act.

The system gives clients a live window into status and every step is on the record.

"Digip helped us to cut our workload by 80%, while providing a smooth and functional clarity," said Ann Adelsson, CEO of Gudrun Sjödén.

FAQs

How many law firms are part of the Legal Hub network?

Digip collaborates with 15+ partner law firms through Legal Hub today.

What is your price range?

LegalHub starts at $199 per month — flat-rate, with no hourly fees.

How do businesses book a consultation with Digip?

You can book a free consultation to get a first-hand look at how Digip fits into your daily workflow.

How is Digip different from other solutions?

Digip is a single AI-native trademark firm and platform. One system gives law firms and in-house teams software, admitted attorneys and fixed pricing across 190+ jurisdictions.

About Digip

Digip is an AI-native trademark law firm founded in 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. It replaces hourly billing with fixed pricing to deliver trademark services — clearance, registration, watching, portfolio and matter management, domain management, and enforcement — at typically 30–50% less than traditional counsel. Learn more at https://www.digip.com.

SOURCE Digip