Digipath Agrees to Provide Lab Testing for One World Pharma in Colombia

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP), a service-oriented independent testing laboratory, data and media firm focused on the developing cannabis and hemp markets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to provide pharmaceutical grade analysis and testing services to One World Pharma (OTC Pink OWPC), a Colombian cannabis producer, using compliant lab equipment and processes under ISO:17025 or similar guidelines that will meet all necessary Colombian and international standards. The agreement gives Digipath its first commercial customer in Colombia.

One World Pharma is licensed to produce and manufacture raw cannabis and hemp plant ingredients for both medical and industrial uses in Colombia with significant approvals and Colombian relationships in place, including permission to cultivate 13 different THC strains. Under the agreement, once Digipath establishes its testing laboratory in Colombia through its newly formed Colombian subsidiary, Digipath Labs SAS will be the exclusive testing lab for One World Pharma's cannabis and hemp products. Digipath intends to expand its service offerings in Colombia for One World Pharma to include soil and water testing, genetic testing, field testing, in-process and post-harvest quality assurance.

"We could not be more pleased to launch our commercial efforts in Colombia with One World Pharma," stated Todd Denkin, CEO, Digipath. "We are working with a company we expect to soon be one of the leaders in the international export of clean and safe cannabis. This is a tremendous new opportunity for Digipath as we continue our efforts to become the preeminent brand in cannabis testing and quality control."

"Digipath is a proven and innovative leader in the field of cannabis analysis and diagnostics and a perfect scientific collaborator as we begin to rapidly scale operations in Colombia," stated Brian Moore, Chief Operating Officer, One World Pharma. "We are intent on ethically growing the finest cannabis crops and manufacturing the highest quality cannabis ingredients for export and integrating Digipath at nearly every phase is essential."

About Digipath, Inc. & Digipath Labs, Inc.

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

About One World Pharma

One World Pharma Inc. is the U.S. parent company of One World Pharma S.A.S, a licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and expects to begin exporting cannabis products in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company intends to supply the highest quality cannabis and hemp derivatives in crude oil, distillate and isolate forms for industrial scale production to serve global cannabis demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GMP and ISO standards. www.oneworldpharma.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

