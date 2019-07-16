Digipath CEO Todd Denkin Interviewed by CEO Roadshow

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) ("DIGP" or the "Company"), a service-oriented independent testing laboratory, data analytics and formulation firm focused on the developing cannabis and hemp markets, is pleased to announce that Company CEO Todd Denkin was recently interviewed by CEO Roadshow with veteran journalist Mike Elliott.

In this interview, Denkin discusses the Company's recent provisional patent applications involving terpene technology. He also discusses Digipath's newest business unit, GroSciences and the molecular assay it has developed to distinguish hemp from drug-type cannabis, and the status of the Company's expansion into Colombia.

"It's always a pleasure to sit down with Mr. Elliott, who is a true professional with a significant following," stated Todd Denkin, CEO, Digipath Inc. "In this interview we covered some of the more exciting things happening for Digipath and its shareholders. "Please take a moment to listen to the interview at http://ceoroadshow.com/digipath-interview/," added Denkin.

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

SOURCE Digipath, Inc.

