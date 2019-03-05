Digipath Files Provisional Patent for New Discovery in Terpene Technology

Terpenes are major components of plant derived essential oils and have been used by humans for thousands of years. Natural terpenes play a critical role in a plant's interaction with its environment, including repelling pests and attracting pollinators. Mold presents a difficult problem for many cannabis cultivators, resulting in a failure rate of approximately 10% for flower harvests in Nevada, with higher failure rates in California. Mold infections cost cultivators significant money and time, and present potential health risks for consumers. Synthetic fungicides also present their own regulatory, economic, and health risks.

While cannabis growers represent a small portion of a vast pesticide market, the impact of noxious pesticides on cannabis crops is significant. With an average price of cannabis in Nevada of $2,799 per pound according to the Nevada Department of Taxation, a tainted crop can be tremendously costly to the cultivator. Through its testing lab operations in Nevada, Digipath has observed a roughly 1% failure rate of cannabis flower submitted for testing due to pesticide issues. Results in neighboring states like California are significantly worse, upwards of 20% in some areas. And while Digipath's efforts are focused on its core market of cannabis, its science team believes that there are other large agricultural markets for this technology.

"We sought to take advantage of the production of terpenes by cannabis plants as naturally-derived microbial control agents," offered Cindy Orser, PhD, Digipath's Chief Science Officer, "Not only can terpenes be used to distinguish and categorize cannabis cultivars from one another, we noticed that certain cultivars fail for mold much more often than others and it can be tied to their terpene chemoprofile."

About Digipath, Inc. & Digipath Labs, Inc.

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

