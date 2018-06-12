Digipath Labs Appoints Mr. Charlie Sturek as Quality Director

Academically, Mr. Sturek is quite accomplished with degrees in biology and chemistry and an MBA from Stony Brook University.

Todd Denkin, Founder, President, and COO of Digipath Labs, added, "Mr. Sturek's chemistry and quality experience, makes him an excellent choice to systematically review the entirety of quality control processes in place at Digipath Labs, to effectively incorporate any new state-specific testing mandates, to identify inefficiencies, and then create efficient process flows as we go through ISO 17025 certification."

About Digipath, Inc.

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

