Digipath Labs Awarded Five New Emerald Badges™ for Excellence in Cannabis Testing By Emerald Scientific

Five part Potency in Hemp Bud

Five part Potency in Gummy

Microbial Panel 1 in Hemp

Microbial Panel 4 – Aspergillus Molds in Hemp

Quantitative Pesticides in Hemp

An Emerald Badge™ is awarded to labs that perform within a specific tolerance in each proficiency test category, with criteria established by the ISO accredited PT manufacturer with input from the Emerald Test Advisory Panel. Labs that receive a Badge are recognized for their capabilities in comparison to their peers within a given series. In addition, the Emerald Badge affirms a lab's ability to meet regulatory requirements for licensure, and Emerald Test ILC/PT participation satisfies ISO/IEC 17043 accreditation requirements for external proficiency testing.

"I am incredibly proud of our scientific team to yet again achieve recognition for their efforts from one of the most prestigious participants in the industry," stated Todd Denkin, CEO, Digipath. "As we embark on our expansion model, important third-party recognition of our commitment to excellence is important and validates our methodology."

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

About Emerald Scientific

Emerald Scientific is the only reagent and equipment distribution company that exclusively serves the cannabis and hemp industries. Emerald Scientific provides quality reagents, supplies, and equipment to testing and extraction labs through agreements with leading scientific product manufacturers, and has developed its own kits and supplies to help improve efficiency and productivity in the testing labs.

Encouraged by feedback from industry stakeholders and academics, Emerald Scientific developed the Emerald Test™, the first nationwide program for inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency testing (ILC/PT) specifically for the cannabis and hemp industries.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

