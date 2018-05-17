Digipath Makes Progress with its Cannabis Testing Lab Joint Venture in Humboldt County, CA

The Humboldt County project is currently in development; manufacturing labs have arrived on site and full operations are expected to begin by year-end. The site will initially have a conditional city license to operate a lab, with the California State license expected by year-end. The County has granted permission to install temporary facilities for up to 18 months, so that operations can begin as soon as possible.

The cannabis lab will be well positioned to service all Humboldt County growers as well as growers located in neighboring Mendocino County. This is significant, as Santa Barbara, Mendocino, Monterey, and Calaveras Counties account for 74% of the 1,256 cultivation licenses issued so far in California, with Humboldt County alone representing 20% of this total.

Todd Denkin, President and COO of Digipath Labs, commented, "With Digipath Labs currently well positioned in the burgeoning Nevada cannabis industry, we expect this expansion into the California marketplace to drive real value for our company and our shareholders. We continue to look for strategic opportunities to increase our scale, regional diversity and science/technology portfolio."

About Digipath, Inc.

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

