Digipath's Chief Science Officer's Research on Cannabis Cultivar Classification Featured in Cannabis Science and Technology Magazine

Dr. Orser's research focuses on the methodical classification of cultivars of the Cannabis sativa plant through broad genotypic and chemotypic analysis that includes not only cannabinoids but also terpenoids. Dr. Orser's research has found that unique terpenoid chemoprofile patterns exist and can be assigned to specific cultivars. Eventually, this data analysis is expected to end the nonstandardized strain naming system currently used in the industry and will replace it with a science-based, standardized practice whereby cultivars will be consistently and reproducibly compared across various geographies. This will allow cultivators to better protect their proprietary cultivars through effective registration and authentication and importantly will provide consumers with greater transparency around the cannabis products they purchase.

Dr. Orser commented, "Digipath Labs looks forward to engaging with cultivators on our terpenoid centric approach to characterizing and classifying cannabis cultivars to eliminate uninformative strain names and thereby empowering the cannabis consumer at the dispensary."

Todd Denkin, President and COO of Digipath Labs said, "Dr. Orser's publication is just the first of many more to come as we continue to analyze greater amounts of data. We believe that our analysis of so many samples provides us with proprietary data that will be useful to us and the entire cannabis industry as it continues to grow. Stay tuned…"

About Cannabis Science and Technology

Cannabis Science and Technology focuses on educating the legal cannabis industry about the science and technology of analytical testing and quality control. Key topics include sample preparation techniques for analytical testing; method development for analytical methods for testing for potency as well as contaminants such as pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, and mycotoxins; laboratory best practices, laboratory certification; testing standardization; regulations related to quality control; the development of consensus methods, analytical methods for characterization of cannabinoids and terpenes, equipment and technology for testing and processing, and the broader context of cannabis research. Cannabis Science and Technology provides up-to-date information for analytical chemistry experts as well as introductory information and tutorials for other members of the cannabis industry, along with information of value to cannabis regulators.

About Natural Products Chemistry & Research

Natural Products Chemistry & Research deals with chemical compounds found in nature that usually has a pharmacological or biological activity for use in pharmaceutical drug discovery and drug design. Natural Products Chemistry & Research emphasizes articles related to the study of chemistry and biochemistry of naturally occurring compounds or the biology of living systems from which they are obtained.

About Digipath, Inc.

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Investor Relations Contact

Harrison Phillips

Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC

212-209-3086

hphillips@viridianca.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digipaths-chief-science-officers-research-on-cannabis-cultivar-classification-featured-in-cannabis-science-and-technology-magazine-300630978.html

SOURCE DigiPath, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.digipath.com

