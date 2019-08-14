Digipath's GroSciences Moving Forward with Further Testing for its Patent Pending All-Natural, Plant-Derived Pesticide

TERPO+ Broadspectrum has been developed by GroSciences as a natural, non-synthetic, pest decontamination product for the cannabis and hemp cultivation industry. Recent cannabis flower experiments have demonstrated the effectiveness of the TERPO+ Broadspectrum formulation in rendering cannabis flower samples to be within microbial testing limits in most states. TERPO+ Broadspectrum treatment reduced the measured CFU/g by 91% compared to untreated samples and early testing results suggest TERPO+ Broadspectrum may be an effective microbial solution for hemp and cannabis flower.

"The early results for GroSciences' TERPO+ Broadspectrum are remarkable," stated Dr. Cindy Orser, Chief Science Officer, Digipath Inc. "In our preliminary R & D validation test we successfully treated a sample that had previously failed a state microbial test, and after treatment, the plant matter tested at a passing limit. We're very excited to move into phase 2 testing."

"A product like TERPO+ Broadspectrum that can effectively treat plant material and help make it into sellable product has great potential," added Denkin. "We will continue to move forward with product testing and development and will seek to introduce it to the market as soon as we can."

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

GroSciences delivers a new approach to canna-tech product development in the cannabis industry and provides for true cannabis cultivar identification for hemp and cannabis operations and law enforcement agencies.

