Digipharm's DPH Token to Be Listed on CoinAll

HONG KONG, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll (www.coinall.com), one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges in 2019, announced the listing of Digipharm Token (DPH). The depositing of DPH is available now, and the spot trading of DPH on BTC Market will open on June 24th.

To celebrate the listing of the reputed healthcare platform token DPH, CoinAll will hold a 7-day scaling invitation trading contest and give away a total of 300,000 DPH to CoinAll users.

Katherine Deng, General Manager of CoinAll, said, "Digipharm combines industry expertise and revolutionary blockchain technology to pioneer the transformation of healthcare to a value-based approach. The Digipharm team is making fair pricing in healthcare a reality worldwide."

Digipharm has built the world's first blockchain-based platform for the value-based contracting of healthcare technologies and healthcare services. In healthcare, there is a clear shift to payments by using a 'value-based' approach, where the price paid is determined by performance, for example, patient benefits and real-life patient outcomes. According to Deloitte, 75% of payments in healthcare are to be value-based by 2020.

Since patient data and patient outcomes are used to determine the cost of care, Digipharm aims to leverage blockchain technology to create a medical information infrastructure that enables a trusted and synchronized overview in these outcomes for all contracting parties. Digipharm's smart contracts coded in the blockchain also release the administrative burden of tracking and executing these agreements.

DPH is one of the first fully-regulated token sales in Switzerland, which means Digipharm adheres to strict government regulations that require them to have a fully working platform. This is to say, the DPH tokens are actually being utilized right now. DPH tokens will be used for access rights to the Digihealth platform. Research organizations will have to pay DPH tokens when constructing and generating patient-relevant studies on the platform.

Katherine says, "As the key to the functionality of Digipharm platform, we believe DPH is one of the highest-potential utility tokens in the market. We foresee the demand for the token will increase as the adoption of the platforms becomes popular. We look forward to working with Digipharm to help people utilize cryptocurrencies in the healthcare industry."

As a strategic partner of OKEx, CoinAll shares the former's world-leading security system, 24-hour global customer service, as well as a user base with over 20 million users. CoinAll is devoted to bringing a better trading experience to users and educating the public about blockchain all over the world.

SOURCE CoinAll

Related Links

http://www.coinall.com

