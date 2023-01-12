Digiphy Connects Brands Directly to Customers One Scan at a Time

Contextual marketing startup enhances transparency while transforming packaging and physical marketing materials into a dynamic digital salesperson

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digiphy is disrupting the status quo by empowering brands to connect directly with customers from every product and physical touchpoint. Through scannable QR codes that link to customizable mobile-first landing pages, product packaging and marketing assets instantly become a dynamic, always-on advertising channel. Customers can now discover promotions, useful contextual content, engaging media and product traceability at pivotal purchasing moments. For companies, Digiphy creates an interactive packaging experience that captures valuable customer data and insights to accelerate sales, build trust and drive loyalty.

Digiphy QR Code

"Once brands realize that QR codes are more than just a link to their website, that each scan is the perfect moment to connect, communicate, capture and convert customers, the lightbulb goes off," says Sarah Ellenbogen, Co-Founder and CEO, Digiphy. "Digiphy's use cases are endless and highly effective. We're defining the next era of packaging design and physical-to-digital marketing."

"The engagement and conversion rates are blowing past what we first saw in the early days of contextual advertising," shares Oliver Luckett, Co-Founder, Digiphy. "Now brands can capture zero-party data without a third party sitting between the customer and brand."

The Digiphy marketing platform is available on a monthly subscription basis. The modular and highly customizable self-serve tool allows brands to create high-quality QR + landing page experiences in minutes, connect each to third-party marketing and traceability solutions, and capture customer-permissioned data and omnichannel analytics without large teams or expensive budgets. The all-in-one solution is a differentiating factor for businesses of all sizes.

Digiphy in Action: Handmade in the USA

Musee Bath , a fast-growing, women-owned natural-bath products company in Mississippi, was looking for an innovative way to push into marketing dead zones and engage with new customers. They found Digiphy.

"At a recent sales event, I needed a creative way to collect customer data and grow my email database," said Leisha Pickering, CEO and Founder of Musee Bath . "Digiphy allowed us to capture hundreds of emails and other key insights to help drive customer retention and future sales. We're in the process of rolling out Digiphy across all our products and marketing materials. Their easy-to-use platform has connected and simplified our wholesale, e-commerce and retail strategies."

Revolutionize Packaging & Physical Marketing Assets:

With 95% of products sold through third-party retailers and e-tail, brands struggle to not only understand who their customers are but to reach them directly. Today, digital ads are less effective and more expensive, forcing brands to rethink their marketing strategies to reach target audiences. Digiphy activates product packaging, inserts, and marketing assets transforming them into dynamic customer experiences. Through the flexible, easy-to-use platform, brands have an always-on marketing channel to further differentiate themselves by sharing engaging information that increases customer trust and supports new revenue streams from an all-in-one solution.

Early adopters found success with a 21% average click-through rate and up to 35% reorders and email opt-in rates, both far exceeding industry standards. Digiphy's growth has been expedited through a new fundraising round with top and highly diverse VCs like Lightshed Ventures, Silicon Road Ventures, Alumni Ventures, M13, BDMI, Gaingels, and Techstars.

Digiphy reimagines packaging and physical marketing to create a powerful direct connection between brands and customers. To learn more about Digiphy's new connected packaging and contextual marketing platform, visit www.digiphy.it .

ABOUT DIGIPHY

Digiphy is redefining physical marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and asset. The flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creates a new interactive digital marketing channel that increases transparency, accelerates sales and deepens brand engagement while allowing companies to capture valuable customer data. Digiphy was founded by Sarah Ellenbogen who spent 15 years at Google on the frontier of digital advertising, Chris Scott who has two decades of experience leading high performing product and creative teams at fast-growing tech start-ups, Heida Helgadottir a tech and food entrepreneur, and Oliver Luckett a digital marketing and social media thought leader. Digiphy participated in Techstars Farm to Fork accelerator program and was named a 2022 finalist for Fast Company World Changing Ideas. To learn more, visit www.digiphy.it .

Editor's note: Brand assets can be found here

Download QR code here file:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/0339aggg88jnx7f/QR%20Lola%20Red%20Press%20Release%20-%20Jan%2023.png?dl=0

Media Contact:

Shepard Rogers

[email protected]

414-940-1828

SOURCE Digiphy