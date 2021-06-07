DigiPlex and CTS Win the Data Center Construction Award 2021

Oslo, Norway, 7 June 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, together with one of its construction partners CTS, has won the Data Center Construction Award at the Datacloud Global Awards 2021. The awards, held virtually on the first day of the Datacloud Global Congress, celebrate the best and brightest from across the data center industry worldwide.

The award recognizes excellence in the construction of a data center highlighting those teams that have overcome significant challenges in this crucial phase. DigiPlex, together with CTS International Ltd, created a joint entry to reflect the project works to build the second and third phases at the DigiPlex Fetsund Campus over the winter of 2020/21. Not only did the build take place over the winter months when temperatures fell to minus 19 degrees centigrade but at a time when there were significant restrictions due to the COVID pandemic.

Nevertheless, the CTS team and DigiPlex found innovative and ingenious ways to complete the entire construction with no disruption to the operational data center already on site. Despite the challenges of building on a site of volcanic rock and silt, the team not only completed construction in under 8 months but were able to do so in a highly sustainable way.

The Datacloud Global Awards judging panel noted: "This was an outstanding entry detailing a construction project that took eight months to complete, taking place across the pandemic period. Adjacent to an existing operational data center, the construction of this facility used less concrete and reused waste heat and rainwater."

David Caddy Director of CTS International Ltd, commented: "We are proud that our work with DigiPlex has been recognized globally with this award. We are also very proud of the work we did at Fetsund to overcome multiple challenges and deliver a cutting-edge facility on time. We look forward to our next projects with DigiPlex."

"This is a great win for CTS and the Digiplex team," added Phil Coutts, Chief Development Officer at DigiPlex. "Designing, building and operating sustainable, secure, and scalable data centers means paying attention to every detail, it is great to see the recognition of the judges not just of the challenges that the team overcame to fulfill our on-time delivery to our customers, but also to the innovative methods and designs that we employ to put safety, quality and sustainability at the heart of everything that we do."

