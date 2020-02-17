DigiPlex brings home Gold and Silver from Corporate Content Awards

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, secure and sustainable data centres, was recognised for the quality and effectiveness of its marketing and communications at the Corporate Content Awards in London.

The Corporate Content Awards is the only awards event to benchmark and reward corporate storytelling and the use of narrative to all corporate audiences, across owned, earned and bought media. It celebrates those who have created and used content to achieve business goals most effectively. DigiPlex won two awards for achieving exponential results on a flat budget by placing sustainability at the core. DigiPlex was the only data centre operator honored at the awards.

DigiPlex won gold for Best content campaign used to assist with corporate positioning using thought leadership articles in traditional and social media to raise the issues of energy efficiency, carbon emissions and sustainability across the data center industry. The "Sustainability at the Core" campaign was designed to lift the lid on the issue of dirty data centers and led to a massive increase in brand awareness and an improved sales pipeline for DigiPlex sustainable data centers. The judges remarked that DigiPlex "Perfectly blended business purpose with a content campaign highlighting little-known but highly topical issue."

The Silver award was won by DigiPlex for Best creative use of owned media channels. This recognised the way the company had used its own channels, including website and social media to reinforce the "Sustainability at the Core" messaging.

Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing/Communications Officer, commented; "DigiPlex' award winning marketing and communications transformation is a result of true teamwork and it is great to see that it is not only having a business impact, but is being recognised as best in class work. My all-star MarCom team and the DigiPlex family of fantastic brand ambassadors will continue to put "sustainability at the core" and challenge conventional thinking around data centres through pioneering marketing and communication efforts."

