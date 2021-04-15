DigiPlex Certified as a Great Place to Work 3rd Year in a Row and Norway's Best Workplaces finalist!

OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, reconfirms its position among Norway's very best workplaces by being certified Great Place to Work® 2021 for the third consecutive year and nominated as one of Norway's Best Workplaces 2021.

DigiPlex has participated in the Norwegian survey since 2018, and we are proud to announce that the company yet again has been certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. The accreditation process, a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Norway, includes direct feedback from employees. Our average score for employees agreeing that DigiPlex is a Great Place to Work was 80 per cent, with 86 per cent saying they look forward to coming to work here.

"This extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience has become a key part of our culture and its results eagerly anticipated across the organization. Even though most of our employees are still working from home due to the COVID pandemic, we are pleased that our score in the Great Place to Work survey remains at an industry-leading level of 80% which is extremely gratifying," said Wiljar Nesse, CEO at DigiPlex.

"Despite the significant disturbance caused by the COVID pandemic, Team DigiPlex has responded to a year of dislocation and uncertainty with brilliant attitude and dedication. The `I got this' culture of DigiPlex has shone through and is reflected in the findings of the Great Place to Work assessment. We have stood out in a difficult year, not only earning our third accreditation, but maintaining our culture while growing the number of employees by 25 per cent. I am proud of the way our teams have risen to this year's challenges, and to me this speaks volumes to the quality of our culture and our people," said Haakon Holm Knapstad, Chief HR & Compliance Officer at DigiPlex.

"The DigiPlex culture focuses on responsibility, empowerment and shared success - and achieving certification three-years in a row underlines the power of this combination. DigiPlex' employees are proud to be part of an organization recognized for its role in sustainability and making a difference and this year of all years, feeling good about the contribution you make to society is a huge plus," said Jannik Krohn Falck, CEO Great Place to Work.

The winners of Norway's Best Workplaces will be announced by Great Place to Work at a digital live event on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 3 PM UTC+02 - 4 PM UTC+02.

