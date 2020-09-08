DigiPlex Shortlisted for Four Awards Underlining its Sustainability Credentials

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, secure and sustainable data centers, has been shortlisted for Best ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Initiative, and Best Marketing Campaign, at the prestigious Global Carrier Awards 2020. It is also shortlisted for Best Use of Content Marketing, and Marketing Team of the Year, at the B2B Marketing Awards 2020.

Announced this week, these four shortlistings are testament to the continued leadership DigiPlex shows in sustainability and in putting it at the heart of its marketing efforts. The `Sustainability at the Core' campaign plus the company's 3rd Sustainability Report out this month, underline its commitment to addressing `IT's dirty secret' - the potential environmental cost of data centers.

It is especially relevant that DigiPlex' sustainability initiatives are recognised for an ESG award at a time when many businesses are accelerating their digitalization in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ensuring sustainable and energy efficient data center solutions for the increasing volumes of data is central to the DigiPlex philosophy.

Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy, Marketing and Communications Officer at DigiPlex, commented; "We are especially pleased that our campaigns on the topic of data center sustainability have been recognised as among the best ESG and marketing campaigns across the industry, showing that this vital message is resonating with key audiences. We will continue to put "sustainability at the core" and challenge conventional thinking around data centers to ensure this remains the case."

The Global Carrier Awards will take place on 22nd October, and the B2B Marketing Awards on 26th November 2020.

