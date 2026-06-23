Digistore24 Introduces New European Expansion Services for Vendors and Affiliates

New infrastructure and funnel adaptation capabilities help vendors enter European markets faster while reducing compliance, payment and operational complexity.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digistore24, the industry-leading all-in-one online sales platform, today announced new European expansion capabilities that help vendors and affiliates sell digital products and eligible physical products across high-growth European markets faster and with less friction. The expanded offering includes Digistore24's new Funnel Adaptation Service and enhanced platform infrastructure designed to reduce the operational, compliance and localization complexity of selling across Europe.

Selling into Europe requires vendors to navigate local registrations, VAT, compliance requirements, local payment processing, currencies, languages, customer support, fulfillment logistics, affiliate management and affiliate payouts. Through one platform, Digistore24 removes most of these operational obstacles through its Merchant of Record model and business process outsourcing infrastructure, enabling vendors to sell compliantly across the 27 EU member states, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

Additionally, Digistore24's new Funnel Adaptation Service supports European expansion by helping vendors adapt sales funnels and product positioning for local audiences. The service goes beyond translation by applying Digistore24's platform expertise, cross-cultural copywriting knowledge and conversion insights to improve performance in local markets.

"Many vendors are looking to Europe as the next major growth opportunity," said Francis Wolff, Chief Executive Officer at Digistore24. "But expansion should not require vendors to become experts in VAT, local payments and market-specific operations. Digistore24 removes those barriers, so vendors can focus on what they do best: creating strong offers and selling them."

For affiliates, the expansion unlocks wider access to localized, proven offers across a range of European markets with comparatively lower advertising costs, creating the potential for more efficient return on ad spend (ROAS).

"Expanding into Europe on our own means dealing with VAT registration, compliance, payment processing and localization across multiple markets, all of which can slow growth," said Dioury Barreto of MeD Group. "Digistore24 makes European expansion practical and achievable by handling those barriers for us. Instead of rebuilding from scratch, we can take a proven offer and existing funnel, adapt it for Europe and give customers localized order forms, local currencies and trusted European payment methods."

"We have more than 500 vendors already tapping into the European market, generating over €44 million in sales in the last 9 months," said Alla Zaytseva, Global Expansion Manager at Digistore24. "The demand is already there. Vendors just needed a better way to access it."

For more information, visit eu.expansion.digistore24.com and fas.expansion.digistore24.com.

About Digistore24 USA

Digistore24 USA is an all-in-one online sales platform that is transforming the world of online business by giving brands the tools they need to start and scale faster than ever before. With Digistore24, business owners can plug into the platform and scale with the assurance of complete backend infrastructure for sales, marketing, customer success and compliance. Since launching in 2019 under the leadership of CEO Francis Wolff, Digistore24's innovative platform has empowered millions of digital brands around the world, creating more than 300 millionaires and generating over $5 billion in total sales revenue. In addition to its innovative platform, Digistore24 also provides educational and community resources for business owners, affiliates and digital agencies. The company is best known for hosting ultra-premium signature events that help entrepreneurs connect, grow and succeed online. To learn more, visit digistore24.com.

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SOURCE Digistore24 USA