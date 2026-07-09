Digistore24 Launches Instant Bank Payments in US Market

New Payment Option Provides Vendors and Buyers with Added Flexibility

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digistore24, the industry-leading all-in-one online sales platform, today announced that Digistore24 Instant Bank Payments are now available for U.S. transactions, allowing customers to pay directly from their bank account at checkout.

Powered by Stripe Link, Instant Bank Payments give buyers an additional payment option other than traditional card and digital wallet payments. Customers select their bank, authenticate using their bank credentials and the payment is authorized and debited instantly—offering a faster, more secure checkout experience for both buyers and vendors.

"As e-commerce continues to expand, customers increasingly expect online payment experiences that are convenient and flexible," said Elijah Murray, Chief Technology Officer at Digistore24. "The launch of Instant Bank Payments gives Digistore24 users another trusted way to accept payments at a time when their buyers demand simplicity and security."

Instant Bank Payments support both one-time and recurring payments. Beyond the usual margin, there are no additional fees for U.S. vendors when customers choose this new payment method.

For more information about the Digistore24 Instant Bank Payments, click here.

About Digistore24 USA

Digistore24 USA is an all-in-one online sales platform that is transforming the world of online business by giving brands the tools they need to start and scale faster than ever before. With Digistore24, business owners can plug into the platform and scale with the assurance of complete backend infrastructure for sales, marketing, customer success and compliance. Since launching in 2019 under the leadership of CEO Francis Wolff, Digistore24's innovative platform has empowered millions of digital brands around the world, creating more than 300 millionaires and generating over $5 billion in total sales revenue. In addition to its innovative platform, Digistore24 also provides educational and community resources for business owners, affiliates and digital agencies. The company is best known for hosting ultra-premium signature events that help entrepreneurs connect, grow and succeed online. To learn more, visit digistore24.com.

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SOURCE Digistore24 USA