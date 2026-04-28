Digistore24 Rolls Out MCP Server, Enabling New Layer of AI-Powered Efficiency for Vendors, Affiliates

Digistore24 users can now connect AI agents to the online sales platform, boosting efficiency across sales, customer success, marketing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digistore24, the industry-leading all-in-one online sales platform, recently announced the rollout of the Digistore24 Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which enables users to connect AI agents to the platform and enjoy new efficiency and optimization benefits across sales, customer success and marketing.

AI agents such as Claude Desktop, Cursor and Windsurf can now be used within Digistore24 to manage products, orders, campaigns and reports without additional manual effort or wasted time for users.

"The addition of the Digistore24 MCP Server creates a new dimension of value for our users," said Elijah Murray, Chief Technology Officer at Digistore24. "Our vendors and affiliates can now integrate data and automate workflows between our platform and their preferred AI agents, which can ultimately save time and improve outcomes across campaigns, launches, support and more."

Digistore24 users must have at least one Digistore24 Application Programming Interface (API) key to use the MCP Server, and it is recommended that users use separate API keys for reading and writing. Digistore24 provides technical instructions, troubleshooting advice and a complete list of tools and actions for the MCP Servers in its Help Center.

While AI tools often promise major efficiency enhancements, many fail to deliver. Digistore24's MCP Server, on the other hand, is designed to work seamlessly with AI agents across a variety of skills and actions.

"The Digistore24 MCP Server adds a meaningful new layer of capability within our platform, and we know that it needs to be reliable for users to trust and adopt it," said Murray. "Reducing avoidable support tickets for a technical issue that should be invisible to the user is the right outcome for our users and for us."

For more information about the Digistore24 MCP Server, click here.

About Digistore24

Digistore24 is the industry-leading all-in-one online sales platform. Since it was founded by Sven Platte in Hildesheim, Germany, in 2012, Digistore24's innovative platform has empowered more than two million digital entrepreneurs in 180 countries to generate $5 Billion in total sales revenue and helped to create more than 300 millionaires by giving entrepreneurs all the tools needed to start and scale an online business faster than ever before. In addition to its innovative platform, Digistore24 also provides educational and community resources for offer owners and affiliates, as well as premium signature events that help entrepreneurs connect, grow, and succeed online. To learn more, visit digistore24.com.

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SOURCE Digistore24 USA