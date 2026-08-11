Digistore24, Pagewheel Launch Integration, Empowering Entrepreneurs to Scale Online Businesses

New Integration Allows Users to Build Sales Pages in 10 Minutes or Less

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digistore24, an industry-leading all-in-one online sales and payment processing platform, today announced a new integration with Pagewheel, an AI-powered digital product and funnel builder, making it easier for digital entrepreneurs, creators, coaches and authors to scale without technical expertise.

The integration combines Digistore24's ecommerce and payment processing capabilities with Pagewheel's AI-powered funnel builder, allowing users to create a professional product, landing page and online sales funnel in ten minutes or less. By eliminating the need for complex coding, technical integrations and resources, entrepreneurs can focus on growing their businesses instead of struggling to create digital products or manage siloed marketing and sales tools.

"When we launched Pagewheel three years ago, we wanted to help aspiring entrepreneurs who had great ideas and products but no practical, cost-effective way to launch and grow their businesses," said Rachel Miller, co-founder of Pagewheel. "As more people build businesses around their passions or look to 'side hustles,' for additional income, our mission to empower individuals to build their businesses with ease is more relevant now than ever. "By integrating with Digistore24, we're making it possible for anyone to launch a professional online storefront and get instant access to a global network of affiliates eager to promote their offer."

In addition to simplifying product-building, funnel development and online sales, both Digistore24 and Pagewheel are highly selective and legally compliant regarding the items that can be listed on their platforms, which helps to protect vendors and affiliates and can enhance overall trust in digital products.

"Today's entrepreneurs move quickly, but the technology required to launch and scale online businesses can often slow them down," said Francis Wolff, CEO of Digistore24. "Our integration with Pagewheel removes those technical barriers and gives our users a simplified path to revenue growth so they can spend less time on tech and more time growing their profitable businesses."

For more information about the Digistore24 and Pagewheel integration, visit: https://www.digistore24.com/blog/pagewheel-integration/

About Digistore24 USA

Digistore24 USA is an all-in-one online sales platform that is transforming the world of online business by giving brands the tools they need to start and scale faster than ever before. With Digistore24, business owners can plug into the platform and scale with the assurance of complete backend infrastructure for sales, marketing, customer success and compliance. Founded in Germany in 2012 by Sven Platte, Digistore24 expanded into the U.S. in 2019 under the leadership of CEO Francis Wolff. Since then, Digistore24's innovative platform has empowered millions of digital brands around the world, creating more than 300 millionaires and generating over $4.5 billion in total sales revenue. In addition to its innovative platform, Digistore24 also provides educational and community resources for business owners, affiliates and digital agencies. The company is best known for hosting ultra-premium signature events that help entrepreneurs connect, grow and succeed online. To learn more, visit digistore24.com.

About Pagewheel

Pagewheel is an all-in-one AI platform designed to help creators, authors, and influencers quickly build digital products, generate sales pages, delivery pages, automatic emails and a social strategy for promotion. The company was co-founded by two highly experienced internet entrepreneurs—Rachel Miller, a prominent audience-growth and traffic strategist who previously coached over 27,000 marketing students, and Holly Homer, a professional blogger who established one of the internet's most-read parenting websites. Frustrated by how long it took non-technical creators to launch simple lead generation systems, they built Pagewheel to compress a month's worth of traditional development into a few minutes. Learn more at https://pagewheel.com.

Media Contacts

Rachel Miller

[email protected]

Stephanie Pryor

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+1 (717) 340-2270

SOURCE Digistore24 USA