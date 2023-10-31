DigiSure Launches the TrustScreen Negative File To Safeguard Sharing Platforms Against Fraud

DigiSure, Inc.

31 Oct, 2023

With the introduction of the TrustScreen Negative File, DigiSure aims to identify fraudulent activities and unauthorized access attempts on sharing platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiSure, the Protection-as-a-Service solution for sharing platforms and modern mobility companies, today announces the launch of the first of its kind TrustScreen Negative File to add another layer of protection against fraud and unwelcome activity on sharing platforms.

DigiSure empowers companies to embed digital insurance offerings, control their losses and margin, and keep their customers safe with data-driven solutions across their insurance program. Their TrustScreen solution seamlessly integrates into onboarding or reservation workflows, balancing risk and compliance with growth targets for the modern sharing economy. Using the Negative File during the TrustScreen process, the company can quickly and effectively identify fake or stolen IDs and fraud attempts from known bad actors.

DigiSure's ability to detect fraudulent activities stems from its extensive database of recognized undesirable users, allowing it to identify patterns and repeated attempts by scammers using similar data. In doing so, it empowers its customers to proactively prevent significant issues like theft and bad publicity, while also enhancing relationships with their users, investors, and shareholders.

Additionally, DigiSure allows its customers to share their own data about unacceptable on-platform behavior, such as a renter abandoning a vehicle or participating in illegal activities in the rental, or an owner attempting to commit insurance fraud. Through insights garnered from behaviors on multiple sharing platforms, Digisure empowers its customers to craft more robust and effective user evaluation guidelines.

Mike Shim, CEO and Co-Founder of DigiSure, says, "With five years of experience and data, DigiSure is uniquely positioned to offer this product to our customers to help keep their platforms and users safe. We are honored that our customers trust us as partners, and that they are eager to share more of their data to widen the impact of the Negative File and allow others to learn from their experience."

The implementation of the Negative File is not only beneficial among similar business models in mobility but also extends to the entire sharing economy by enhancing security measures and effectively deterring malicious individuals.

About DigiSure
DigiSure is the leading Protection-as-a-Service company that offers a comprehensive solution from screening to insurance policy management and claims handling for mobility, short-term rental, and sharing platforms. Since its establishment in 2018, DigiSure has been guided by a team of skilled engineers, insurance experts, and industry veterans. The company proudly holds SOC2 Type 2 and ISO27001 certifications, which ensure the highest level of security and compliance.

DigiSure's mission is to become the trusted partner of the world's most innovative companies, managing their entire insurance ecosystem so that they can concentrate on their broader vision. Leveraging a data-driven approach and advanced technology, DigiSure empowers partners to optimize their insurance programs, enhance customer experiences, and achieve remarkable growth. The company's expertise has garnered the trust of leading sharing platforms and rental marketplaces worldwide, who rely on DigiSure to efficiently manage critical aspects of their business with unwavering confidence.

