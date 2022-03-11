Digit Joint Implants Market Size to Grow by USD 55.23 Mn| 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

3S Ortho, Acumed LLC, Arthrosurface, BioPro Inc., Charms, EVOLUTIS SAS, Groupe Lepine, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KeriMedical SA, Loci Orthopaedics Ltd., MatOrtho Ltd., Ortotech AS, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Vilex LLC, Willis-Knighton Health System, Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the furniture industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

MCP and PIP joint implants:



During the projected period, the MCP and PIP joint implants segments will grow their market share of digit joint implants significantly. MCP and PIP joint implants are flexible intramedullary one-piece implants that are used to restore the function of a finger joint during arthroplasty surgery. These implants are made of materials such as cobalt chrome, silicone, titanium, polyethylene, and pyro-carbon, which aid in the correction or replacement of MCP and PIP joints through the encapsulation process. During the forecast period, such applications will fuel segment expansion.



Trapeziometacarpal joint implants



Toe implants



Others

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the digit joint implants market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Digit Joint Implants Market

Market Driver:

Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis:

One of the primary reasons supporting the digit joint implants market expansion is the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis due to the growing geriatric population. In 2020, around 654.1 million people over the age of 40 had knee OA worldwide. In people aged 20 and up, the global incidence of knee OA was 203 per 10,000 person-years. As a result, the rising prevalence of OA and RA necessitates the adoption of medical devices such as digit joint implants to replace damaged or diseased joints. During the forecast period, such requirements are expected to fuel market expansion.

Market Challenges:

Complications associated with the use of digit joint implants:

One of the issues impeding the growth of the finger joint implants market is the complications connected with its use. Infection, implant fracture, stiffness, and other problems are all linked to the usage of digit joint implants. Additionally, allergic reactions, osteolysis, metal debris deposition, bone erosion, silicone synovitis, embolism, and fibrous ankyloses are also hazards connected with digit joint implants. Revision procedures are required as a result of these problems. As a result, during the projection period, the problems associated with the usage of digit joint implants would stifle overall market growth.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $ 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digit Joint Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 55.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3S Ortho, Acumed LLC, Arthrosurface, BioPro Inc., Charms, EVOLUTIS SAS, Groupe Lepine, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KeriMedical SA, Loci Orthopaedics Ltd., MatOrtho Ltd., Ortotech AS, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Vilex LLC, Willis-Knighton Health System, Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on MCP and PIP joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on MCP and PIP joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Toe implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Toe implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Foot - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Foot - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Foot - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Foot - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Foot - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Hand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Hand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Hand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3S Ortho

Exhibit 107: 3S Ortho - Overview



Exhibit 108: 3S Ortho - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: 3S Ortho - Key offerings

11.4 Acumed LLC

Exhibit 110: Acumed LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Acumed LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Acumed LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Arthrosurface

Exhibit 113: Arthrosurface - Overview



Exhibit 114: Arthrosurface - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Arthrosurface - Key offerings

11.6 BioPro Inc.

Exhibit 116: BioPro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: BioPro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: BioPro Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 EVOLUTIS SAS

Exhibit 119: EVOLUTIS SAS - Overview



Exhibit 120: EVOLUTIS SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: EVOLUTIS SAS - Key offerings

11.8 Groupe Lepine

Exhibit 122: Groupe Lepine - Overview



Exhibit 123: Groupe Lepine - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Groupe Lepine - Key offerings

11.9 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 125: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 130: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 131: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

11.11 KeriMedical SA

Exhibit 134: KeriMedical SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: KeriMedical SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: KeriMedical SA - Key offerings

11.12 Loci Orthopaedics Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio